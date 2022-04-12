Old-school Tiong Bahru Galicier Pastry closing down by July 2022

Tiong Bahru Galicier Pastry, known for its ondeh ondeh, kueh dadar, and other assorted traditional nonya kuehs and bakes, is closing.

Bakery closing June or July 2022

The old-school bakery is well-known amongst Singaporeans, as seen from the ever-present queues snaking out of its outlet at Tiong Bahru daily.

Despite the good business, the shop will be gone some time in June or July 2022.

Those planning a trip down should head down early to avoid disappointment as the nonya kuehs move quickly, sometimes as soon as before lunch, and be prepared to wait in line.

Shophouse put up for sale

The shophouse unit that is currently housing Tiong Bahru Galicier Pastry at Block 55 Tiong Bahru Road will be put up for sale shortly.

This, along with the owner's desire to retire and enjoy his golden years, are amongst the factors for the bakery's impending closure.

After all, Tan Yong Siang, the third-generation owner of the bakery who is in his late-60s, is getting on in years.

For those who have yet to sample their 20 or so nonya kuehs, or any of Tiong Bahru Galicier Pastry's other offerings made freshly in-house everyday, you'll have until June or July to do so, before the bakery closes its doors.

Background

Tiong Bahru Galicier Pastry, originally known as Dong Le Yuan, first opened at Orchard Road in the 1970s.

Since then, the bakery has changed its name and location once more – to Glacier at Serangoon Central – before settling at Tiong Bahru around 2002.

If you're expecting the bakery to repeat this pattern, don't hold your breath because chances of the bakery continuing on in a different location are slim.

The must-get items are its ondeh ondeh, molten gula melaka syrup encased in a soft and chewy sweet potato and glutinous rice dough ball and covered in desiccated coconut shavings, and kueh dar-dar, white desiccated coconut shavings sweetened with rock sugar and wrapped up with a tender green pandan flavoured crepe.

Tiong Bahru Galicier Pastry

Address: Block 55 Tiong Bahru Road #01-39, Singapore 160055

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm daily except Monday and Sunday

Telephone: 6324 1686

Nearest MRT: Tiong Bahru or Outram Park

Top image by Nicholas Poey and Tan Wei Chi from Facebook