Teo Heng KTV's Suntec branch fully booked till June

After more than two years of closure due to Covid-19, much beloved karaoke chain Teo Heng KTV opened its doors to customers today (Apr. 19).

Its opening was well-received by many, with slots for its Suntec City branch fully booked for the rest of April and May, as of noon today.

Teo Heng reopens

Eager customers can be seen waiting to enter the Suntec City branch at around 12pm, having made prior bookings.

"I've never been so happy [until] today," said Teo Heng's director, Jean Teo.

"Everybody please come and sing, with your friends, your loved ones," Teo added.

Teo Heng currently has four branches open, at Suntec City, Causeway Point, JCube, and The Star Vista.

The family-friendly karaoke chain had to close several outlets over the last two years amid an almost complete halt to their business due to a prior ban on karaoke.

Suntec City branch fully booked till June

Mothership understands that slots at its Suntec City branch are fully booked for the rest of April and May.

There are a few weekday slots in May but chances are you will have to wait till June if you have not secured a booking by now.

Customers can expect much of the same when they return to Teo Heng's outlets.

Chilled drinks at their outlets are still priced affordably at S$1.

Earlier in the morning, staff members were also seen disinfecting various parts within the outlet.

The karaoke rooms at Teo Heng also appeared the same as many might have remembered them:

