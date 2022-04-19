Back

Teo Heng KTV's Suntec branch fully booked till June

Teo Heng's back!

Low Jia Ying | April 19, 2022, 03:42 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

After more than two years of closure due to Covid-19, much beloved karaoke chain Teo Heng KTV opened its doors to customers today (Apr. 19).

Its opening was well-received by many, with slots for its Suntec City branch fully booked for the rest of April and May, as of noon today.

Teo Heng reopens

Eager customers can be seen waiting to enter the Suntec City branch at around 12pm, having made prior bookings.

"I've never been so happy [until] today," said Teo Heng's director, Jean Teo.

"Everybody please come and sing, with your friends, your loved ones," Teo added.

Teo Heng currently has four branches open, at Suntec City, Causeway Point, JCube, and The Star Vista.

The family-friendly karaoke chain had to close several outlets over the last two years amid an almost complete halt to their business due to a prior ban on karaoke.

Suntec City branch fully booked till June

Mothership understands that slots at its Suntec City branch are fully booked for the rest of April and May.

There are a few weekday slots in May but chances are you will have to wait till June if you have not secured a booking by now.

Customers can expect much of the same when they return to Teo Heng's outlets.

Chilled drinks at their outlets are still priced affordably at S$1.

Earlier in the morning, staff members were also seen disinfecting various parts within the outlet.

The karaoke rooms at Teo Heng also appeared the same as many might have remembered them:

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Photo by Mothership.

Watch our Facebook livestream at Teo Heng Suntec and Causeway Point outlets:

https://mothership.sg/2020/10/teo-heng-ktv-perspective/

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Mothership

Healthy crowds at Clementi pasar malam despite no food stalls

Return to normalcy.

April 19, 2022, 03:30 PM

436,800 travellers crossed land borders between S'pore & M'sia over Good Friday weekend

Busy.

April 19, 2022, 02:35 PM

S'pore largest nightclub Marquee not opening on Apr. 19, 'unsure' of when they'll be back

Not all clubs are healing.

April 19, 2022, 02:03 PM

Lawrence Wong on state of global economies: 'We are not out of the frying pan, but already into another fire'

He was speaking at the Peterson Institute in Washington DC.

April 19, 2022, 01:36 PM

Japanese tourist says sorry for maskless antics on Bangkok train during Songkran

She gave her apology in five different languages.

April 19, 2022, 01:22 PM

Bukit Batok clinic staff kicks a stroller after customer throws things in clinic, son left in tears

The boy tried to defuse the situation without success.

April 19, 2022, 12:52 PM

Bridget Tan, founder of migrant worker rights group Home, dies aged 73

Tan was described as a "true friend and ally of the migrants".

April 19, 2022, 12:30 PM

S'porean socialite Jamie Chua finally drops house tour video after moving to a new home

She did not make this video earlier due to security concerns.

April 19, 2022, 12:17 PM

Justin Bieber performing in S'pore on Oct. 25, 2022

Tickets start at S$108.

April 19, 2022, 12:07 PM

Avoid scammers: Here are some reliable interior design companies to consider if you are looking to renovate your home

Only the top firms on Qanvast are included in this list.

April 19, 2022, 11:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.