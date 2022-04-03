Speakeasy bar hidden behind a 'tailor shop' at Raffles Place now offers coriander cocktail

If you've walked past this particular "tailor shop" not knowing what's behind the closed doors, you are clearly missing out on a great TGIF place.

What's behind the inconspicuous fitting room at Taylor Adam is actually a speakeasy bar.

Even after you get past the fitting room's secret door, there are more surprises in store — in the form of their menu offerings.

Cocktails with coriander and Tongkat Ali flavours

Launched on March 21, 2022, the team at Taylor Adam's Chapter 2 Menu "Pride of the East" offers 10 signature drinks inspired by the tales of trade and travel around the British trade routes in Asia.

You can look forward to an Indian inspired cocktail with spiced tea, a tipple with Peranakan flavours, and even a rum infused with Tongkat Ali.

Coriander cocktail

What's perhaps most intriguing and eye-catching would be the "Forgotten Formosa".

This cocktail takes inspiration from night markets in Taiwan and their abundant use of cilantro, also known as coriander.

Know anyone who loves coriander and alcohol? Now you know where to bring them.

Details

Address: 1 Raffles Place, #01-03, Singapore 048616

Opening Hours: 5pm to midnight daily.

Closed on Sundays.

Number: 8878 3395

Make reservations here.

All images courtesy of Taylor Adam