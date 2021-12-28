Back

'Tailor shop' at Raffles Place cleverly hides cocktail bar behind convincing shopfront

'Oxfords, not brogues.'

Fiona Tan | December 28, 2021, 11:19 AM

Head's up, CBD warriors. Here's another watering hole in Raffles Place when you're no longer working from home.

And if you don't pay attention you might just miss it, because this speakeasy/cocktail bar is hidden behind the facade of a elegant tailor.

Image from Taylor Adam/Facebook.

Reminiscent of "Kingsman"

Taylor Adam opened its doors on Oct. 14.

@sharmainelee0You can’t see me.. 👀 #christmas2021 #SGFoodie #Wheretoeat #singaporebar #hiddenbar #speakeasy #sgdrinks♬ It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas - Michael Bublé

The bar's tailor facade was cleverly designed in collaboration with Meiko Tailor, a bespoke tailor in Singapore, to achieve the exact look and feel that you would get at an actual tailor.

Don't be fooled by the tailor shopfront, however, as there is no option of having an actual garment made directly at Taylor Adam.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eileen Lee (@eileenleeck)

Instead, Taylor Adam aims to mirror the experience of tailoring a garment, where the bar's drinks and cocktails can be customised, and dare we say, taylored to suit your fancy.

If that sounds like a headache, you can choose from any of the 12 signature cocktails (S$22.80 each) in Taylor Adam's menu.

Each of these cocktails have a story to tell.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @tayloradam.sg

Take the Vesper Martini, for instance, a drink that was first made famous by James Bond and named after the fictional double agent Vesper Lynd.

Using Roku Gin, Haku Vodka, and Lillet Blanc, the concoction was mixed and created by Bond author, Ian Fleming, and made its first appearance in "Casino Royale".

Vesper Martini. Image from Taylor Adam/Facebook.

Those who have watched both instalments of "Kingsman" might even draw parallels between the films and Taylor Adam's classy gentlemen theme.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Henry Stonham (@barconvent_henry)

If you're feeling peckish, the bar also dishes out small bites.

Menu options include 50g of caviar (S$198), served with accoutrements like blinis, crème Fraîche, eggs, and chives, for those looking to splurge.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JQ ジアチー 🎀 (@bambi16)

The rest of the food, thankfully, are going at a much more affordable (relatively speaking) S$14.80 - S$28.80.

Taylor Adam

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by superADRIANme.com (@superadrianme)

Address: 1 Raffles Place, #01-03, Singapore 048 616

Opening Hours: 5pm to 10:30pm daily.

Closed on Sundays.

Number: 8879 5854

Make reservations here.

Top images from Taylor Adam/Facebook and Harsh Saxena/Google Maps

