Netflix hit 'Single's Inferno' confirmed for Season 2

Reality dating show "Single's Inferno" is getting a second season.

Netflix Singapore confirmed the (good?) news via Instagram on Apr. 12, following an official announcement on its website the day before.

Why the hype?

When it aired late last year, "Single's Inferno" practically caught fire on social media.

It also made it to the Global Netflix Top 10 (Non-English TV List) for three consecutive weeks, ranking 4th at its peak.

The reality series follows a group of physically attractive specimens for nine days on a deserted island ("inferno"), all hoping to cosy up with the object of their affections.

Those who successfully pair up with a member of the opposite sex get to leave the island and go to "paradise", where they spend a night in a hotel suite together.

Those who fail to do so suck it up and mope in their tents.

Mere mortals like us might enjoy the cruelty of rejection haunting the contestants, who are usually the cream of the crop when it comes to the dating world outside of the show.

But because everyone else is equally, if not more attractive on the island, it all boils down to type and vibe.

Throw in a good mix of tension, competition, and awkwardness, and you get a reality TV sensation.

Of course, one could also argue that YouTuber Song-Ji-A single-handedly carried the show to infamy.

Casting process

Previously, producer Kim Na-hyun said that she hopes another batch of "charming contestants" will apply should Season 2 come through.

If you were wondering where Season 1 contestants came from, there were several potential avenues.

Besides applicants who had seen the recruitment posters, Kim revealed that the crew also searched #girlswhoworkout and #guyswhoworkout hashtags on social media.

Recommendations from friends of friends were another source.

The crew also reached out to PR teams in colleges and companies and even handed out flyers on the streets when they "needed something new."

Somewhat related article