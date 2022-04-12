Back

Netflix hit 'Single's Inferno' confirmed for Season 2

Whew.

Mandy How | April 12, 2022, 05:24 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Reality dating show "Single's Inferno" is getting a second season.

Netflix Singapore confirmed the (good?) news via Instagram on Apr. 12, following an official announcement on its website the day before.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix Singapore (@netflixsg)

Why the hype?

When it aired late last year, "Single's Inferno" practically caught fire on social media.

It also made it to the Global Netflix Top 10 (Non-English TV List) for three consecutive weeks, ranking 4th at its peak.

The reality series follows a group of physically attractive specimens for nine days on a deserted island ("inferno"), all hoping to cosy up with the object of their affections.

Screenshot via Netflix

Screenshot via Netflix

Those who successfully pair up with a member of the opposite sex get to leave the island and go to "paradise", where they spend a night in a hotel suite together.

Those who fail to do so suck it up and mope in their tents.

Screenshot via Netflix

Screenshot via Netflix

Mere mortals like us might enjoy the cruelty of rejection haunting the contestants, who are usually the cream of the crop when it comes to the dating world outside of the show.

But because everyone else is equally, if not more attractive on the island, it all boils down to type and vibe.

Throw in a good mix of tension, competition, and awkwardness, and you get a reality TV sensation.

Of course, one could also argue that YouTuber Song-Ji-A single-handedly carried the show to infamy.

Casting process

Previously, producer Kim Na-hyun said that she hopes another batch of "charming contestants" will apply should Season 2 come through.

If you were wondering where Season 1 contestants came from, there were several potential avenues.

Besides applicants who had seen the recruitment posters, Kim revealed that the crew also searched #girlswhoworkout and #guyswhoworkout hashtags on social media.

Recommendations from friends of friends were another source.

The crew also reached out to PR teams in colleges and companies and even handed out flyers on the streets when they "needed something new."

Somewhat related article

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out?

James Lye is VR Man & photocopy machine as son looks almost exactly like him

Mini-me.

April 12, 2022, 05:03 PM

SBS driver rushes out of bus to save young girl in middle of Marina Boulevard Rd

Close shave.

April 12, 2022, 04:57 PM

SMRT files police report over man who vaped openly on MRT

SMRT has also called on commuters to immediately report such incidents to staff when encountered.

April 12, 2022, 03:24 PM

S'pore PMA user publicly accused of being able-bodied responds with pic of service injury card as proof

Not all disabilities and injuries are visible.

April 12, 2022, 03:23 PM

WHO currently looking into 2 new Omicron Covid-19 sub-variants

The two new sister variants of the original BA.1 Omicron variant (BA.4 and BA.5) have been added to the list for monitoring.

April 12, 2022, 02:55 PM

Pastel-themed cafe in Potong Pasir has pretty artisanal teacakes from S$6.90

Rise and shine.

April 12, 2022, 02:30 PM

Old-school Tiong Bahru Galicier Pastry closing down by July 2022

NooOooOoooo.

April 12, 2022, 02:15 PM

Old Chang Kee S'pore to sell satay in a cup for S$4 & it's fried

That's right. Fried satay.

April 12, 2022, 12:35 PM

Over 2,000 child abuse cases investigated in S'pore in 2021, highest number in a decade

According to data from the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

April 12, 2022, 11:55 AM

S'pore woman, 82, says she sold her flat to move to Australia to be with daughter who then refused to take care of her

Her main goal now, is to look for a new place to call home, and to find a helper who can help to look after her. 

April 12, 2022, 11:46 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.