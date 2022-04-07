S'pore man claims his motorcycle brakes got cut off while he shopped in JB mall

A man from Singapore was among those who visited Johor Bahru after the full reopening of the Singapore-Malaysia land border.

Malaysian newspaper China Press reported on the man's story of what happened on Apr. 3, which he posted on Facebook.

Motorcycle part removed while man was shopping

The man said he rode his motorcycle to Johor Bahru and parked at a shopping mall, at around 11am.

He returned to the motorcycle at 7pm that day, only to find that his front brake cables had been cut, and the calipers had been removed.

In his Facebook post, the man shared his frustration that along with the full reopening of the border, criminal activity appeared to be taking place as well, even in broad daylight.

He urged others to be aware of similar situations, and to take their own precautions.

According to China Press, a spokesperson from the South Johor Bahru District Police Headquarters confirmed that a report on the incident had been filed, and said investigations are ongoing.

Reactions to the incident

On China Press's Facebook post, commenters highlighted the brand of the man's motorcycle — which apparently resembled a Ducati.

"Ask a local — who would ride a Ducati to a shopping mall?"

Commenters also highlighted that such incidents do not only happen to visitors.

"No issue, get used to it and it'll be fine. I'm a Malaysian myself and my motorcycle has been similarly targeted. So if you're scared, just don't come."

Others speculated that the brakes in question were Brembo M50 calipers.

The Brembo M50 calipers are performance-grade racing components that the manufacturer touts as " the absolute best quality available on the market today."

"Brembo M50 caliper wor."

"[If] Malaysia is so dangerous, it's better to stay in Singapore. At least you can keep your Brembo."

