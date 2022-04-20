Back

Another video shows Sheng Siong staff left trolley unattended before it rolled down travelator

The trolley was not left in a stationary position.

Belmont Lay | April 20, 2022, 03:26 PM

An unattended trolley rolled down a travelator in a Sheng Siong supermarket in Singapore and ran over at least two people from behind.

The short clip, a video recording of the in-store surveillance footage, was uploaded on TikTok on April 19.

According to the video's timestamp, the incident occurred in February 2022.

Another video shows staff leaving trolley unattended

Another video of the incident has since emerged showing what happened right before the trolley appeared to move spontaneously on its own and roll down the travelator by itself.

A Sheng Siong staff was seen unloading boxes off the trolley and putting them on the ground.

As she shifted the boxes away, the trolley was left unattended and was not in a stationary position.

The moment the staff walked away, the trolley could be seen tipping towards the travelator, just as a woman walked past it.

@dashinsgp What is this again? Trolley following? Ghost? #sgnews #tiktoksg #singapore #philippines #tiktokph #indonesia #tiktokid #accident #escalator #shengsiong #supermarket #baddayatwork ♬ Oh No - Kreepa

The caption superimposed on the video said the incident took place at the Bedok outlet, but a Sheng Siong spokesperson confirmed it occurred at the Canberra outlet.

Based on the footage from the other video, at least two people on the travelator were struck by the trolley.

Sheng Siong's response

In response to Mothership's queries, Sheng Siong said via its spokesperson:

The incident took place at our Canberra 105 store in February 2022. Our store personnel had immediately apologised and extended assistance to the two customers. The health and safety of our customers is of utmost importance to us. We will learn from the incident and take necessary measures to prevent such incidents.

