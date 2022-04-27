Back

School camps like Outward Bound S'pore to resume progressively around end-May: MOE

Part of the adjustment of safe management measures in schools and Institutes of Higher Learning.

Fiona Tan | April 27, 2022, 05:24 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

School camps will resume progressively around end-May 2022, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on April 26.

This refers to residential camps for the MOE-Outward Bound Singapore (OBS) Challenge Programme and Outdoor Adventure Learning (OAL) cohort camps.

This was one of the adjustments to safe management measures (SMMs) in schools and Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) that MOE stated in a press release.

MOE said these adjustments would follow the national posture of returning to DORSCON Yellow, which includes guidelines from SportSG and National Arts Council.

Adjusted SMMs in schools

  • No group size and safe distancing requirements for school activities, including recess.

  • Mask-wearing required indoors except during Physical Education, sports, singing, wind instrument playing, speech & drama, dancing and specific groups of students in language/literacy lessons.

  • SafeEntry check-ins using only TraceTogether are no longer required.

  • The ability for students to participate in activities, including Co-Curricular Activities, National School Games (NSG) and Singapore Youth Festival (SYF) Arts Presentation regardless of their vaccination status.

  • Students can watch and support their schools at the competition venue during NSG's semi-finals and finals, subject to the venue's capacity. This will be extended to family members and other spectators at a later stage.

MOE said other SMMs such as the daily general screening of students' well-being and frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces will remain in place.

Adjusted SMMs for IHLS

  • No group size and safe distancing requirements.

  • Mask-wearing required indoors except for selected activities such as consumption of food and beverages, sports, live performances.

  • Vaccination Differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS) will only apply to events with more than 500 participants, and dining in at F&B establishments on IHL campuses.

  • SafeEntry check-ins using only TraceTogether are no longer required.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Outward Bound Singapore (OBS)/Facebook 

Australian govt mocked for Women's Network logo as it resembles male appendage

The big purple logo has since been removed.

April 27, 2022, 05:15 PM

Old man allegedly cups woman's buttock at Bukit Batok West Sheng Siong, gets whacked by her

The woman commended the Sheng Siong staff members who helped to chase after the man.

April 27, 2022, 04:23 PM

S'pore High Court judge releases full names of 6 trainee lawyers who cheated during Bar exams

Better to face the music and seek second chances from those willing to help them.

April 27, 2022, 04:07 PM

Ohayo Mama San: Fusion Japanese all-day brunch & high-tea sets at ground level of [email protected]

You now have even more food options in Orchard.

April 27, 2022, 03:13 PM

S'porean woman, 18, explains she didn't change MRT seats as she had to uncross her legs when man opposite her could be filming

She didn't want to reveal herself by standing up.

April 27, 2022, 02:58 PM

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam executed in S'pore on Apr. 27, 2022

His family members have confirmed it.

April 27, 2022, 02:38 PM

Over 50 horseshoe crabs found tangled in abandoned gill net at Sembawang Park beach

Some of them were still alive.

April 27, 2022, 02:13 PM

SCDF rescues 3 people trapped in lift between 2nd & 4th floor at Junction 10

SCDF activated the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team.

April 27, 2022, 01:31 PM

Famed Taiwanese bakery Wu Pao Chun opening 2nd outlet at Paragon S'pore on Apr. 29, 2022

Coming soon.

April 27, 2022, 01:01 PM

S'pore driver overtakes car & does hazard lights thank you, another driver overtakes & does the same

Courtesy is free.

April 27, 2022, 12:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.