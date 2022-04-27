School camps like Outward Bound S'pore to resume progressively around end-May: MOE

School camps will resume progressively around end-May 2022, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on April 26.

This refers to residential camps for the MOE-Outward Bound Singapore (OBS) Challenge Programme and Outdoor Adventure Learning (OAL) cohort camps.

This was one of the adjustments to safe management measures (SMMs) in schools and Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) that MOE stated in a press release.

MOE said these adjustments would follow the national posture of returning to DORSCON Yellow, which includes guidelines from SportSG and National Arts Council.

Adjusted SMMs in schools

No group size and safe distancing requirements for school activities, including recess.

Mask-wearing required indoors except during Physical Education, sports, singing, wind instrument playing, speech & drama, dancing and specific groups of students in language/literacy lessons.

SafeEntry check-ins using only TraceTogether are no longer required.

The ability for students to participate in activities, including Co-Curricular Activities, National School Games (NSG) and Singapore Youth Festival (SYF) Arts Presentation regardless of their vaccination status.

Students can watch and support their schools at the competition venue during NSG's semi-finals and finals, subject to the venue's capacity. This will be extended to family members and other spectators at a later stage.

MOE said other SMMs such as the daily general screening of students' well-being and frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces will remain in place.

Adjusted SMMs for IHLS

No group size and safe distancing requirements.

Mask-wearing required indoors except for selected activities such as consumption of food and beverages, sports, live performances.

Vaccination Differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS) will only apply to events with more than 500 participants, and dining in at F&B establishments on IHL campuses.

SafeEntry check-ins using only TraceTogether are no longer required.

Top image from Outward Bound Singapore (OBS)/Facebook