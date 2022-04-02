Back

Anti-riot police show up at Clarke Quay on 1st Friday of relaxed measures, reportedly to disperse crowds

They were reportedly there to disperse a crowd that had gathered in front of a live music venue.

Low Jia Ying | April 02, 2022, 07:09 PM

Officers from the Special Operations Command (SOC) showed up at Clarke Quay yesterday night (Apr. 1), reportedly to disperse crowds that had gathered in front of a live band's performance at Warehouse Singapore, a live music bar.

The relaxed measures — which allowed live performances to resume, and alcohol to be served past 10:30pm — were relaxed on Mar. 29.

Sara Wee, the lead vocalist of local band 53A told Mothership that during her first live gig (in a long, long time) on March 30, "people were standing outside Timbre X S.E.A, by the river, dancing to our music".

Yesterday marked the first Friday that the relaxed safe management measures were in place. And it seemed that merry-makers and live music fans came out in full force at Clarke Quay yesterday evening, with many excited to welcome the end of a two-year ban on live music at food and beverage (F&B) outlets due to Covid-19.

SOC officers sighted outside Warehouse Singapore

In a video captured by AsiaOne yesterday, SOC officers can be seen standing outside Warehouse Singapore, where a live band was performing.

Policemen and officers from the SOC had turned up at the live music venue at 10:45pm, which "temporarily [broke] up the party atmosphere", reported AsiaOne.

Officers were reportedly seen dispersing onlookers who were obstructing the passageway in front of the venue.

In the video, the band can be heard performing the classic bar hit "Wonderwall" by Oasis, as SOC officers stand by.

A security officer can also be seen blowing his whistle to get the crowd to disperse.

Mothership has reached out to the police, and will update the article with their reply.

Videos capture crowds revelling in music

The atmosphere outside Warehouse Singapore yesterday was captured in some TikTok videos.

Many people, both masked and unmasked, can be seen dancing and singing along to music by the live band.

@dronemecrazy First Friday of freedom-ish #clarkequay #aprilfools #fyp ♬ original sound - Drone Me Crazy

Another video captured people dancing and clapping outside the venue.

@blackpearl027 SG Clark quay 1st Friday open up late at this time atfer announcement! Everyone happy Liao !!!!#sgindians #malaysiaindian #tiktokvirus🔥 #tamiltiktokmalaysia #sgindiantiktok ♬ original sound - Black Pearl

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via @blackpearl027/TikTok

