60 FairPrice stores giving free drinks, snacks & dates for Muslim customers to break fast

This initiative has been going on since 2009.

Matthias Ang | April 09, 2022, 03:56 PM

NTUC FairPrice is offering free drinks, dates and snacks for its Muslim customers until May 2.

These freebies will be distributed 30 minutes before and after the evening call to prayer at 60 participating stores. The distribution will last for about an hour.

The announcement was made by FairPrice on Facebook on Apr. 8.

Initiative has been going on since 2009

According to FairPrice Group chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng during Ramadan in 2021, this yearly initiative started in 2009.

A press release by FairPrice also said that the supermarket chain would increase its Halal-certified products from over 7,200 to close to 7,800 this year.

Some of the new items include baking essentials such as artisan bread flour, organic coconut milk and cream, beverages, confectionery, as well as snacks such as salted egg crisps and Korean BBQ crisps.

FairPrice also said that it will be commemorating the occasion by donating S$40,000 through its charity arm, FairPrice Foundation, to Yayasan MENDAKI in order to support children from low-income families in the Muslim community.

The deputy group chief executive officer of FairPrice Group, Elaine Heng, said:

"Doing good is one of the virtues to observe during Ramadan. To commemorate the occasion, FairPrice has increased our donation to Yayasan MENDAKI this year to empower more children from less fortunate families to achieve academic excellence. In addition, to better engage our Muslim customers, we will also continue our practice of distributing free dates and refreshments at all our stores in the evening to complement the breaking of fast."

Top left photo by Albert T. Ranara via FairPrice Super Savers Facebook, right photo via NTUC FairPrice Facebook

