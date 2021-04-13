Back

60 FairPrice outlets provide free drinks & dates to Muslims breaking fast

Nice gesture.

Fasiha Nazren | April 13, 2021, 01:09 PM

From today (April 13) till May 12, NTUC FairPrice will be providing complimentary drinks with dates or snacks for their Muslim customers to break fast this Ramadan.

Photo from Seah Kian Peng's Facebook page.

According to a press release from FairPrice, these complimentary items will be distributed 30 minutes before and after the time of breaking fast.

Initiative since 2009

As part of FairPrice's safe management measures, the dates will be pre-packed in individual bags for self-collection.

Customers are also be reminded to adhere to the measures in place, including safe distancing, to ensure everyone's safety during this period.

According to FairPrice group chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng, this yearly initiative started in 2009.

60 outlets

This year, a total of 60 FairPrice outlets will take part in the initiative, up from 58 stores in 2020.

Here's the full list of stores:

Joo Chiat Complex Sun Plaza
Our Tampines Hub Boon Lay Shopping Complex
Tampines Mall  Clementi Mall Finest 
Jurong Point #03-01 Changi Business Park
Jurong Point #B1-09 Yew Tee Point
JEM Tampines Street 44
Bedok North St 1 Blk 212  Clementi Avenue 3
Northpoint City Kang Kar Mall
Downtown East  Ang Mo Kio Ave 6 Blk 712
Bedok Mall Finest  City Square Mall
Changi Airport T3 Hougang Point 
Waterway Point  Pasir Ris West Plaza 
Kampung Admiralty Jurong West Street 41
Ang Mo Kio Hub Vivo City
Eastpoint Woodlands Civic Centre 
Lot 1 Shoppers’ Mall  Khatib
Hillion Mall  Tampines Community Centre 
White Sands Shopping Centre Tekka Place 
NEX Mall Tampines Street 11 Blk 107
Yishun MRT Bedok Reservoir
West Coast Drive Tampines Street 11 Blk 138
Sports Hub Yishun Ring 
Woodlands 888 Limbang
Jurong East Jurong East Blk 345
Marsiling MRT Woodlands Avenue 1
Bukit Panjang Plaza Bedok North Street 4
Singapore Post New Upper Changi
Changi City Point Finest  Jurong East Blk 249
Toa Payoh HDB Hub Warehouse Club 
Parkway Parade Canberra Plaza

Top image from Seah Kian Peng's Facebook page.

