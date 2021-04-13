60 FairPrice outlets provide free drinks & dates to Muslims breaking fast

From today (April 13) till May 12, NTUC FairPrice will be providing complimentary drinks with dates or snacks for their Muslim customers to break fast this Ramadan.

According to a press release from FairPrice, these complimentary items will be distributed 30 minutes before and after the time of breaking fast.

Initiative since 2009

As part of FairPrice's safe management measures, the dates will be pre-packed in individual bags for self-collection.

Customers are also be reminded to adhere to the measures in place, including safe distancing, to ensure everyone's safety during this period.

According to FairPrice group chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng, this yearly initiative started in 2009.

60 outlets

This year, a total of 60 FairPrice outlets will take part in the initiative, up from 58 stores in 2020.

Here's the full list of stores:

Joo Chiat Complex Sun Plaza Our Tampines Hub Boon Lay Shopping Complex Tampines Mall Clementi Mall Finest Jurong Point #03-01 Changi Business Park Jurong Point #B1-09 Yew Tee Point JEM Tampines Street 44 Bedok North St 1 Blk 212 Clementi Avenue 3 Northpoint City Kang Kar Mall Downtown East Ang Mo Kio Ave 6 Blk 712 Bedok Mall Finest City Square Mall Changi Airport T3 Hougang Point Waterway Point Pasir Ris West Plaza Kampung Admiralty Jurong West Street 41 Ang Mo Kio Hub Vivo City Eastpoint Woodlands Civic Centre Lot 1 Shoppers’ Mall Khatib Hillion Mall Tampines Community Centre White Sands Shopping Centre Tekka Place NEX Mall Tampines Street 11 Blk 107 Yishun MRT Bedok Reservoir West Coast Drive Tampines Street 11 Blk 138 Sports Hub Yishun Ring Woodlands 888 Limbang Jurong East Jurong East Blk 345 Marsiling MRT Woodlands Avenue 1 Bukit Panjang Plaza Bedok North Street 4 Singapore Post New Upper Changi Changi City Point Finest Jurong East Blk 249 Toa Payoh HDB Hub Warehouse Club Parkway Parade Canberra Plaza

Top image from Seah Kian Peng's Facebook page.