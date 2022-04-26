Police investigating incident involving man who allegedly punched taxi driver at Beach Road

The police is looking into the incident where a man allegedly punched a male taxi driver in the face at Beach Road on Apr. 23.

Police investigations ongoing

According to The Straits Times, the police said on Apr. 25 that investigations are ongoing and added that a report was lodged.

There was no mention of whether an arrest has been made or details of the perpetrator.

The incident was surfaced by an eyewitness of the incident, Malcolm Keating, who posted the incident on Twitter.

Keating said he lodged a police report on the night of the incident (Apr. 23).

In a follow up tweet to the incident, Keating said he had shared the alleged male assailant's name and company with the police and the taxi driver after a person had identified the man.

He added: "I hope they [the police] follow up and make an arrest."

What happened on Apr. 23

Keating and two of his friends had booked a ComfortDelGro taxi at 10pm on Apr. 23 at the junction of Arab Street and Beach Road.

The male assailant boarded the taxi and was sitting inside while Keating and his friends were making their way to the taxi.

Upon seeing the trio approaching his car, the taxi driver realised that the man sitting inside the vehicle was not his passenger and asked him to leave.

According to Keating, the man opened the back door of the car and got out but not before punching the taxi driver in the face.

ComfortDelGro waived 3 days' rental

The taxi driver sent the trio home and spoke with Keating the next morning on Apr. 24.

Keating said: "I talked to the uncle this morning and he went to the doctor. I think he's okay but shaken up."

ComfortDelGro's group chief branding and communications officer, Tammy Tan told Mothership that the taxi driver was given three days of medical leave.

Tan said the company will waive the taxi driver's rental costs for those three days, and added that they are assisting him in the aftermath of the alleged assault.

