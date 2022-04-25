Back

ComfortDelGro waiving 3 days' rental for taxi driver who was allegedly punched by man at Beach Road

ComfortDelGro added that they will assist the police in their investigations.

Jane Zhang | April 25, 2022, 06:35 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Saturday (Apr. 23) night, a man allegedly punched a ComfortDelGro taxi driver in the face after he was asked to exit the taxi, as it had already been booked by other people.

Malcolm Keating, the man who had booked the taxi, managed to take two videos of the alleged culprit and shared them on Twitter in hopes of someone recognising the man and reporting him to the police.

Man's name and company identified, shared with police

Keating's initial tweet quickly went viral and has been retweeted over 4,000 times.

About seven hours after his initial tweet, Keating reported that someone had informed him of the man's name and company, which Keating then shared with the police and the taxi driver.

ComfortDelGro assisting cabbie

ComfortDelGro is in contact with the taxi driver and assisting him in the aftermath of the alleged assault, said Tammy Tan, the company's group chief branding and communications officer.

"We will be waiving rental for the three days of medical leave that he has been given, and will be assisting him the best we can. We will also assist the Police in their investigations."

She added that cabbies who have been assaulted are instructed not to retaliate when faced with a threatening situation.

Instead, they are told to remember as much as they can in order to assist the police in their investigations.

"They should file a police report and forward it to the company for follow up action.

We help them with their medical claims, losses and also rental waiver, if needed. We also compensate them for their loss in income when they are required to attend the court as witnesses."

“Our cabbies deserve to work in a safe environment like everybody else," Tan said.

She also extended her gratitude to Keating:

"We would like to thank Mr Keating and his friends for helping our cabby and bringing this matter to our attention."

What happened

Keating told Mothership that he and two friends had booked a ComfortDelGro taxi at around 10pm on Saturday (Apr. 23) at the junction of Arab Street and Beach Road.

When they reached the taxi, though, another man was sitting inside.

The man was then reportedly asked by the taxi driver to leave but before he exited the vehicle, he punched the driver in the face.

Keating said he and his two friends confronted the alleged assailant about his actions.

Keating also began filming the man — who he said seemed to be intoxicated — in order to capture his face.

The man shoved Keating backwards onto the street before walking away towards Haji Lane.

Keating followed the man through the tables of people drinking at Haji Lane, continuing to film, and yelled: "Can someone call the cops on that guy? He just assaulted someone!"

The man then turned around suddenly, as if he was ready to fight, and then flipped Keating off.

Gif via Twitter/@cmalcolmkeating.

Keating retreated slightly and the man continued on his way, with no bystanders intervening.

After a few more moments, Keating returned to the taxi to check on the driver, who was being attended to by someone else.

The driver did not want to call the police at the time and instead drove Keating and his friends home.

Keating said once he got home, he lodged a police report. He believes that the taxi driver has also made a police report.

He added that he spoke to the driver the following morning who seemed "okay but shaken up".

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Twitter/@cmalcolmkeating.

Project Ocean Therapy: Autistic youths & their caregivers bond over stand-up paddling

Keep paddling on.

April 26, 2022, 11:21 AM

Liverpool to take on Crystal Palace at S'pore National Stadium in July 2022

Allez allez allez.

April 26, 2022, 11:08 AM

300-400 people attend candlelight vigil at Hong Lim Park for M'sian drug traffickers on death row

Two Malaysian drug traffickers are expected to be hanged in Singapore within days.

April 26, 2022, 11:03 AM

Young woman seated on MRT train shoots TikTok video to accuse man of secretly filming her

She didn't have solid evidence but said her experience shouldn't be invalidated and she has gone to the police.

April 26, 2022, 04:48 AM

ComfortDelGro apologises for using 'Z' for CDG Zig app logo that resembles Russia's 'Z' on war tanks

Singaporeans finding meaning in things.

April 26, 2022, 02:34 AM

5 facts & anecdotes about Mediacorp actor Brandon Wong that will probably make you like him even more

He had cried earlier on the day of Star Awards 2022 when he won the Most Hated Villain award.

April 26, 2022, 01:12 AM

'Friends aged 50 & above, we are still like a dragon!': Zheng Ge Ping after winning 'All Time Favourite Artistes' award

10 'Top 10' awards in 12 years. Steady.

April 25, 2022, 07:49 PM

Director of 'Jiro Dreams of Sushi' shoots Maxwell Food Centre chicken rice war on iPhone 13 Pro

iPhones can be used to compose cinematic sequences convincingly.

April 25, 2022, 07:42 PM

S'pore's core-inflation rises to its highest in 10 years for March 2022

Headline inflation also increased for the same month.

April 25, 2022, 06:53 PM

Here’s a 7-day itinerary to Sydney so you can enjoy a well-deserved break

We do the planning, you do the holidaying.

April 25, 2022, 06:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.