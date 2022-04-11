Back

Motorised wheelchair food delivery does 50kmh along Sengkang West Way

As fast as public bus, if not faster.

Belmont Lay | April 11, 2022, 03:45 AM

A man was seen in a GrabFood shirt riding his motorised wheelchair with a green thermal food bag along Sengkang West Way on April 10 night, travelling at speeds of up to 50kmh.

The remarkable scene was caught on video and put up online.

Sengkang West Way during the day

This particular stretch of road has a speed limit of 60kmh -- with a police speed camera on site to enforce the speed limit.

What video showed

The device, a personal mobility aid (PMA), was utilised by a man, who did not have a helmet on and even appeared to be balding and in a green GrabFood shirt.

He was riding in the middle lane on the three-lane road towards the Jalan Kayu direction.

On the left was a public bus and in front of him was a lorry.

Filters to right-most lane

At one point, the driver behind the PMA shone his high beam to warn the PMA user to stop road-hogging and get off the road as riding on it was illegal.

Instead of filtering left, which is a lane reserved for slower-moving vehicles, the motorised wheelchair filtered right to the right-most lane reserved for faster vehicles.

The PMA was travelling along a main road with only one flashing beacon and without brake lights.

On closer inspection, it can be confirmed the device is a motorised wheelchair.

Background

The authorities in Singapore are scrutinising an emerging issue of people who use personal mobility aids (PMA) when, in fact, they do not have to.

