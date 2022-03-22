Back

S'pore authorities looking into issue of people using PMA when they don't need PMA

They are also looking into the trend of cargo bikes and recumbent bikes usage in Singapore.

Belmont Lay | March 22, 2022, 03:39 AM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The authorities in Singapore are scrutinising an emerging issue of people who use personal mobility aids (PMA) when, in fact, they do not have to, The Straits Times reported.

This was following complaints from residents concerned that such devices are being abused by those without mobility issues.

As early as January 2021, the Land Transport Authority had already caught at least one person using a modified PMA for food delivery by riding it on the footpath for pedestrians.

Besides this issue, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (AMAP) is also studying if there is a need for new rules to govern the increasingly popular cargo bikes and recumbent bikes seen being used in Singapore.

AMAP recommends measures to keep footpaths and cycling paths safe to use.

Cargo bike via

Recumbent bike via

PMAs becoming like "pseudo-motorcycle without COE"

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport and AMAP chairman Baey Yam Keng said live on air on March 15 with SPH Media radio station One FM 91.3 that the panel is working to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to emerging trends that have yet to become a problem.

Baey said he has received "a lot of complaints from residents" regarding PMAs, adding that he was told these devices are "becoming like a pseudo-motorcycle without COE".

COE stands for certificate of entitlement, which motorists who own their vehicles for use on the roads have to pay for.

"There could be a possibility that people are abusing it," he said, in reference to PMAs being used by able-bodied people on pedestrian footpaths.

Leeway given to PMAs and electric wheelchairs

"We decided to go ahead before it becomes a problem and look at these different types of newer forms of mobility devices," Baey said, "whether there is a need to look at the rules now or to review the rules."

PMAs and electric wheelchairs are devices that were not included in the personal mobility device ban on footpaths in 2020.

They are regularly used by those with medical issues and need assistance with mobility.

How restrictive should new rules be?

The panel is also in discussions about coming up with more rules to restrict who can use PMAs.

How restrictive new rules should be is still up in the air though.

Baey highlighted the extent of restrictions by asking if a PMA user needs to get a doctor's certificate to certify the person as disabled or has a mobility issue, for example.

Use of cargo bikes and recumbent bikes looked into

The use of cargo bikes and recumbent bikes in Singapore is also being preliminarily looked into.

Cargo bikes are relatively larger bikes that can store more things, while recumbent bikes allow the rider to cycle in a laid-back position.

Although not as widespread as PMAs, both of these bikes are spotted being used in Singapore

Both cargo and recumbent bikes can be motorised and travel at faster speeds.

Baey took over Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim as AMAP chairman in 2022.

Faishal oversaw a rise in people who use active mobility devices, including bicycles, in the last six years.

Top photo via Land Transport Authorities & Shopee

Follow and listen to our podcast here

China passenger plane nosedives 29,000 feet, search for survivors yields none

The plane nosedived and then recovered, before nosediving again.

March 22, 2022, 02:53 PM

Ferrero Rocher ice cream on stick now available in S'pore

Ice cream that makes us all scream.

March 22, 2022, 02:16 PM

S'pore man, 50, charged with murder of wife in UK, 51, admits to manslaughter

He is scheduled to go on trial on June 6.

March 22, 2022, 01:06 PM

NUH urges public not to speculate about incident involving pregnant woman, hospital in touch with family to provide support

Tragic incident.

March 22, 2022, 12:58 PM

S'pore woman catches delivery rider on CCTV using bare hands to scoop food that spilled out

Delivered by hand. Literally.

March 22, 2022, 12:50 PM

S'porean shuttler Loh Kean Yew withdraws from Swiss Open after contracting Covid-19

Get well soon.

March 22, 2022, 12:34 PM

Diner tells SDAs they 'traumatised' him by measuring distance between diners at Millenia Walk eatery

People who watched the video were sympathetic towards the business owners.

March 22, 2022, 12:24 PM

Up to 80% off over 1,000 luxury beauty products including Dior, Kiehl's, SK-II & more from March 24 to 27

Time to splurge.

March 22, 2022, 12:02 PM

S'porean chess master, 13, raises over S$8,000 for Ukraine by giving chess lessons

Goh said he wanted to do his part for Ukraine through chess.

March 22, 2022, 10:11 AM

Li Hongyi hopes to attract more tech talents to work on important matters like healthcare & education: Zaobao

Li noted that there remain tonnes of paperwork and things that are done manually in these sectors which tech can possibly help automate.

March 21, 2022, 10:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.