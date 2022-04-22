Back

Parkroyal Collection Pickering launches 2D1N 'Single's Inferno'-inspired staycation package at S$520

Hot oppa not included.

Karen Lui | April 22, 2022, 12:09 PM

While waiting for "Single's Inferno" season 2 to drop, why not recreate your own getaway experience?

Inspired by the popular Korean dating show, Parkroyal Collection Pickering has launched a "Couple's Inferno" staycation package.

Couple's Inferno

Priced at S$520 for two days and one night, the package comes with a bottle of champagne and a one-night stay in the Collection Club Lifestyle Room.

Located on the upper levels with a backdrop of Chinatown and Hong Lim Park, the room that measures 28 to 32 square metres features floor-to-ceiling windows.

The amenities in this room include:

  • King-sized bed

  • Nespresso coffee machine and tea making facilities

  • Executive work desk with lamp

Couples in this room also enjoy Collection Club privileges, including exclusive access to the Collection Club Lounge at Level 16 from 6:30am to 10:30pm.

The lounge offers the following complimentary services:

  • All-day refreshments (non-alcoholic)

  • Breakfast with sparkling wine from 6:30am to 10:30am on weekdays and 6:30am to 11:00am on weekends

  • Afternoon tea from 3:00pm to 5:00pm daily

  • Evening cocktails from 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Couples can also try their hand at a series of four activities that is part of the package with no additional charges.

These activities include:

  • a cocktail-making session at the Lobby Bar where couples can try a personal creation or one concocted by the bartender; and

  • a sensual "Single’s Inferno" inspired photoshoot and dressing up as one of the show’s cast members.

The Couple's Inferno package is available for booking now until May 31, 2022.

Win one-night stay in suite

Those who like a bit of challenge (and upgrade) can consider completing the activities and share their adventures via social media for popularity votes.

The winner will get to head over to 'Paradise'.

A lucky winner will be selected to live out their wildest "Single's Inferno" fantasies for a night in the luxurious Parkroyal Collection Suite with a private Chef's Table experience for two and a bottle of champagne.

Popularity (likes and engagement) will contribute 50 per cent of the score while the remaining 50 per cent will be a management decision based on the content's creativity.

Typically priced at a whopping S$2,390 per night, the 166-square metre suite is located on the highest floor with a 180° view of the Singapore skyline.

Room amenities include:

  • King-sized bed

  • Sofa-day bed

  • Separate lounge area

  • Walk-in vanity room

  • Separate guest toilet

  • Study room

  • Premium bathroom amenities

  • Two LCD televisions with cable/satellite channels

  • Sensurround home theatre system

  • DeLonghi Nespresso automated coffee machine

  • Collection Club privileges

Parkroyal Collection Pickering

Address: 3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289

Top images via Parkroyal Collection Pickering and Netflix.

