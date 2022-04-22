Parkroyal Collection Pickering launches 2D1N 'Single's Inferno'-inspired staycation package at S$520

While waiting for "Single's Inferno" season 2 to drop, why not recreate your own getaway experience?

Inspired by the popular Korean dating show, Parkroyal Collection Pickering has launched a "Couple's Inferno" staycation package.

Couple's Inferno

Priced at S$520 for two days and one night, the package comes with a bottle of champagne and a one-night stay in the Collection Club Lifestyle Room.

Located on the upper levels with a backdrop of Chinatown and Hong Lim Park, the room that measures 28 to 32 square metres features floor-to-ceiling windows.

The amenities in this room include:

King-sized bed

Nespresso coffee machine and tea making facilities

Executive work desk with lamp

Couples in this room also enjoy Collection Club privileges, including exclusive access to the Collection Club Lounge at Level 16 from 6:30am to 10:30pm.

The lounge offers the following complimentary services:

All-day refreshments (non-alcoholic)

Breakfast with sparkling wine from 6:30am to 10:30am on weekdays and 6:30am to 11:00am on weekends

Afternoon tea from 3:00pm to 5:00pm daily

Evening cocktails from 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Couples can also try their hand at a series of four activities that is part of the package with no additional charges.

These activities include:

a cocktail-making session at the Lobby Bar where couples can try a personal creation or one concocted by the bartender; and

a sensual "Single’s Inferno" inspired photoshoot and dressing up as one of the show’s cast members.

The Couple's Inferno package is available for booking now until May 31, 2022.

Win one-night stay in suite

Those who like a bit of challenge (and upgrade) can consider completing the activities and share their adventures via social media for popularity votes.

The winner will get to head over to 'Paradise'.

A lucky winner will be selected to live out their wildest "Single's Inferno" fantasies for a night in the luxurious Parkroyal Collection Suite with a private Chef's Table experience for two and a bottle of champagne.

Popularity (likes and engagement) will contribute 50 per cent of the score while the remaining 50 per cent will be a management decision based on the content's creativity.

Typically priced at a whopping S$2,390 per night, the 166-square metre suite is located on the highest floor with a 180° view of the Singapore skyline.

Room amenities include:

King-sized bed

Sofa-day bed

Separate lounge area

Walk-in vanity room

Separate guest toilet

Study room

Premium bathroom amenities

Two LCD televisions with cable/satellite channels

Sensurround home theatre system

DeLonghi Nespresso automated coffee machine

Collection Club privileges

Parkroyal Collection Pickering

Address: 3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289

