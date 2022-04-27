Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The team behind mod sushi restaurant Takeshi-San at Holland Village has started Ohayo Mama San (no, not that mama-san), a modern Japanese resto-bar located on the ground floor of [email protected]

The restaurant, which opened in mid-February this year, accommodates up to 70 people and has an extensive menu that features all-day brunch sets, Japanese tapas, classic rice bowls, ramen, high tea sets and more.

What's on the menu

Among their offerings are the:

Foursome Crabmeat Nori Tacos (S$20 for 4 pieces)

Nishoku Tamago Total Satisfaction Brunch (S$34)

Wagyu Cubes Nyonya Rendang in Baked Onion with Japanese Garlic Rice (S$26)

If you feel like indulging yourself, pre-order the Uni Garden (S$228) that pairs uni with other seafood such as snow crab, shiro ebi, botan ebi and oysters.

They also have funkily named sushi rolls such as the Dancing Geisha (S$24), which has both salmon and tuna, along with Forbidden Love (S$24), a rice-free roll chock full of proteins, greens and crunchy tempura bits.

High tea

Fans of high tea sets will be happy to know that they have tea party sets for two—although there’s no rule that you can’t finish it all on your own.

Pick between the Sweet Time Tea Party or Mixed Messages Tea Party, which can be paired with your choice of drinks:

A post of TWG tea (S$38 for two pax for the entire high tea set),

Cocktails named Passion Mimosa (S$58 for two pax for the entire high tea set),

Passion Mimosa Or one carafe of House Sake (S$65 for two pax for the entire high tea set).

The sets are available from 2:30pm to 6pm daily.

It's never too early for alcohol

On days that you really want to grab a drink before typical happy hours, Ohayo Mama San also has extended Truly Happy Hours (11am to 8pm on Mondays to Saturdays & all day on Sunday).

Beers begin from S$8 a pint, and glasses of House Sake start from S$10.

They also have a selection of cocktails such as the Ruby Rose and Madam Butterfly that go for S$12 each during happy hour.

Ohayo Mama San

Address: [email protected], 313 Orchard Rd #01-29, Singapore 238895

Opening hours: 11am - 10:30pm daily

