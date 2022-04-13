NParks aware of Grey crowned crane that almost escaped from home in Caldecott

The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) is aware of the Grey crowned crane living in Caldecott.

Background of incident

The crane was in the limelight recently after videos of it being dragged back home went viral.

The large bird, while reluctant, put up little to no resistance as a woman lifted it up by its wings while smiling and appearing slightly abashed.

The bizarre and hilarious incident caught the attention of many in Singapore.

Some viewers pondered over how this exotic bird wound up on Singapore's shores and in a residential area near Caldecott, no less.

The bird's owners were subsequently identified by a CNA reporter who spoke to the family that lives at Joan Road.

A woman from the family explained that the bird escaped from the house as the gate was left open.

She claimed that the Grey crowned crane was a "licensed" pet with a "permit", but declined to comment further on the incident.

AVS aware of incident

The incident has also caught the attention of the relevant authorities in Singapore.

AVS, a cluster within the National Parks Board (NParks) told 8world News that they are aware of this bird.

Responding to the incident, AVS' group director of professional & scientific services Chang Siow Foong told 8world News the Grey crowned crane is endemic to Africa and it is a non-migratory species.

This means that it is unlikely that the bird flew over to Singapore from Africa.

Could the Grey crowned crane be imported?

The Grey crowned crane seen in the video was likely imported to Singapore. Is that legal? Possibly.

International CITES regulations

The Grey crowned crane, and other cranes under the Gruidae family, is listed under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) regulations.

The CITES categorises 38,700 species into three CITES appendices – Appendix I, II, and III – based on how threatened the species is.

Appendix II comprises species that may not be threatened by extinction but their survival will be jeopardised if trade is not regulated or controlled.

Singapore's Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act

Similarly, Singapore has taken reference from CITES and listed cranes under Appendix II of our own Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act.

This means that the trade of the Grey crowned crane is allowed but strictly regulated to prevent it from being at risk of extinction.

Both a CITES permit and an approval by NParks' director-general of wildlife trade are required to import of Grey crowned cranes to Singapore.

According to a 2012 report by The New Paper, the then-Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said that it was legal to import and care for exotic birds like the grey crowned crane.

The other Grey crowned crane

There is another Grey crowned crane in Singapore and it has been spotted in Seletar.

The "happy, dancing bird" is commonly spotted at Seletar aerospace park or the nearby golf course, much to the delight of bird lovers.

This crane is believed to have escaped from or released by a pet farm some years ago.

The Grey crowned crane in Seletar is also rumoured to be a widower.

