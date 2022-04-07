Grey crowned crane near MacRitchie is a 'licensed' pet, had escaped from house

A video of a reluctant exotic-looking bird being picked up by its wings by a woman in Singapore has recently gone viral.

The large bird turns out to be a pet being dragged home after breaking free.

Runaway pet bird

CNA located the bird's owners near where the video was taken in Caldecott.

A woman from the family told CNA on Apr. 7 that the bird had gotten out as they had left the gate open.

The woman then declined to answer further questions about the bird.

“All I can share is the bird is licensed, so we have a permit for it,” she told CNA.

Special permit and licence required

Owners must apply for a Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora permit and an AVA import licence before purchasing these animals, according to CNA.

The grey crowned crane is native to eastern and southern Africa.

Almost a metre tall, the animal is endangered and weighs about 3.5kg, according to National Geographic.

The woman shared that both the helper and the bird managed to make their way home safely.

She noted that the bird gets out sometimes and the worker is "used to it".

Another famous grey crowned crane in Singapore

Before this particular grey crowned crane rose to fame, another individual in Seletar has made its name among bird lovers.

The lone celebrity crane that is commonly spotted at Seletar aerospace park or the nearby golf course is believed to have escaped from or released by a pet farm some years ago.

It is also believed to be a widower.

Top images by Tiagong Facebook page and via Mothership reader.