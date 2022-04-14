Nicole Seah gives birth to 2nd daughter, thanks everyone for their well-wishes

Workers' Party politician Nicole Seah has given birth to a second child.

The 35-year-old announced the birth of her daughter on social media on Thursday (Apr. 14) afternoon, three months after speculations surfaced that she may be pregnant again.

Flurry of activity since delivery

In her Facebook and Instagram posts, Seah announced that she had given birth to a girl, who she referred to as "baby N".

She mentioned that since delivering her baby, it has been "a flurry of night feeds and diaper changes" while recovering, to the point where she forgot what day it was:

"Today my husband casually remarked that it’s the eve of a public holiday and I mistakenly thought it was still Tuesday! Guess it will take a while before everything settles down and returns to regular programming."

Seah wrote that "everything feels familiar but new at the same time". Seah gave birth to her first daughter in 2018.

"It’s extra cute observing my eldest girl, who has been helpful and involved in the entire process, telling me 'mummy eat more vegetables to make milk for meimei' and helping to burp her baby sister."

Back in March, Seah posted about how there would be big changes soon, with the arrival of the new baby.

She expressed her desire to love both of her children "fairly and as deeply as I love [my daughter] now".

Looking forward to watching both girls grow up together

It appears that Seah and her husband Bryan are not planning on having any more children, as she wrote:

"Being second time (and last time) parents has also allowed us to better appreciate the milestones and moments, knowing it will be the last time and we are 'closing factory' after this!"

She thanked everyone for their well-wishes over the past months as well as the advice she has received about parenting with two children.

"Our hearts have expanded and we’re so looking forward to watch both sisters grow up together," she wrote.

Within 40 minutes of Seah's announcement, she received more than 200 congratulatory comments on her Facebook and Instagram posts.

Top photo via Facebook/Nicole Seah.