More people seeking to travel to S'pore with loosened Covid restrictions: Bloomberg

Singapore was also described as the lead country in Southeast Asia in rolling back travel curbs.

Matthias Ang | April 26, 2022, 03:23 PM

Travel-related searches for Singapore have recently jumped, according to Bloomberg.

Such an increase was especially pronounced in the neighbouring countries of Malaysia and Indonesia, along with Australia and India.

The exception is Singapore's largest source of tourists prior to the pandemic — China — because of its zero-Covid policy.

In 2019, Chinese tourists accounted for nearly 20 per cent of the 19.1 million tourists which visited Singapore.

Maybank economist Lee Ju Ye was quoted as saying that the number of short-term visitors is expected to "accelerate" in the second quarter of 2022, as the borders of neighbouring Southeast Asian countries begin to reopen.

Leading the region in rolling back travel curbs

Bloomberg further described Singapore as the lead country in Southeast Asia with regard to rolling back travel curbs.

On Apr. 22, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Singapore via air or sea checkpoints will no longer need to take a pre-departure test from Apr. 26.

This removal also applies to non-fully vaccinated children aged 12 and below.

In addition, fully vaccinated non-Malaysian Work Permit Holders also need not apply for entry approvals to enter Singapore from May 1.

Instead, they will be required to book a slot at one of MOM's onboard centres to undergo onboarding upon arrival.

This also includes non-Malaysian Work Permit Holders with an In-Principle Approval in construction, marine shipyard and process (CMP) sectors.

As for non-vaccinated travellers aged 13 and above, the entry requirements remain unchanged.

Top photo via Changi Airport Facebook

