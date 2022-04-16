Mediacorp actor Benjamin Tan's mother passes away

Local actor Benjamin Tan announced on Saturday (Apr. 16) that his mother has passed away.

In a post uploaded onto his Instagram and Facebook pages, Tan wrote:

"I hope I did you proud in this life. I’d want to be your son again in our next lives. Be happy, mummy."

Other local TV personalities and actors, including Ben Yeo and Royce Lee, offered their condolences under Tan's Instagram post.

Was in a coma

Tan's mother was in a coma after being hospitalised on July 4, 2020.

She was unconscious and put on life support the day she was warded.

She had experienced blurry vision and giddiness prior to that.

Doctors later found out that a blood clot was pressing against her brain stem.

Top images via Benjamin Tan/IG.