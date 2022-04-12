SMRT files police report over man who vaped openly on MRT

A police report has been filed by SMRT in relation to a man who was filmed openly vaping on the MRT.

The incident reportedly happened on the night of Apr. 7, at about 8.25pm along the East-West line, with footage of the moment shared by Instagram account @sgfollowsall.

In response to Mothership's queries, SMRT said that it had been alerted to an "undated" video which showed an unmasked man smoking an e-cigarette in a train.

SMRT added:

"SMRT takes a serious view of such behaviour that affects the safety of others. We strongly encourage our commuters to keep their masks on at all times to observe safe commuting guidelines, and to report such incidents to our staff immediately upon encounter."

Should the man be found guilty of using a vapouriser, he can be fined up to S$2,000.

In addition, it is illegal to import vaporisers.

This includes buying vaporisers online and shipping them to Singapore for personal use.

Those guilty of the offence are liable to a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or up to six months jail.

Repeat offenders are liable to a fine of up to S$20,000 and/or up to 12 months jail.

