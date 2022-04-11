Man filmed openly vaping on MRT

A man has been filmed vaping on the MRT, with his mask pulled down, while focused on his phone.

A video of the moment was shared on Instagram by the handle @sgfollowsall.

In the video, another commuter in the window's reflection can be seen getting up from his seat.

The person who recorded the scene, Shakir, was further quoted by 8WorldNews as saying that the incident had happened on the night of Apr. 7, at about 8.25pm along the East-West line.

Shakir also alleged that no MRT staff were present at the scene and that a few more commuters also chose to walk away upon seeing the man vape.

Many netizens have since expressed their shock and amazement at the man's actions.

Penalties

It has been illegal since Feb. 1, 2018, to possess, purchase, and use vaporisers in Singapore.

E-cigarettes, e-pipes and e-cigars, or any toy, device or article that can be smoked, designed to resemble a tobacco product, used to mimic the act of smoking, or even designed to be commonly associated with tobacco products, are not allowed.

Persons found guilty of this offence can be fined up to S$2,000.

Since Aug. 1 2016, it has been illegal to import vaporisers.

This includes buying vaporisers online and shipping them to Singapore for personal use.

Those guilty of the offence are liable to a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or up to six months jail.

Repeat offenders are liable to a fine of up to S$20,000 and/or up to 12 months jail.

Mothership has reached out to SMRT for more information.

