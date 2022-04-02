Back

Man kneels & cries in middle of Johor road after crossing S'pore-M'sia border

He had not been home in more than two years.

Low Jia Ying | April 02, 2022, 12:48 PM

From Apr. 1, fully vaccinated travellers from Singapore and Malaysia were able to travel across the land border between both countries via all modes of transport quarantine-free and without the need for Covid-19 tests.

This meant that the many Malaysians in Singapore were finally able to easily return home to their families, more than two years since emergency border closures were announced due to Covid-19.

Though many Malaysians who crossed the border on Apr. 1 expressed their happiness by cheering and shouting as they entered their homeland, one man in particular was so overcome with emotion that he prostrated himself on a road in Johor, grateful that he was finally able to return home.

The man's display of raw emotion was captured by his wife, who uploaded the video onto TikTok.

@faiqahroslyy Tears of joyness, Alhamdulilah ya allah! Syukur alhamdulilah! #kenanganindah @pis_1930 ♬ Syukur Alhamdulillah - Wafiq Azizah

Kneeled on Johor road

In the one-minute clip, the man can be seen taking off his motorcycle helmet and placing it on the road.

He then prostrates himself on the road, touching his forehead to the ground.

via @faiqahroslyy/TikTok

He buried his face into his hands and appeared to be crying, unbothered by the motorcycles zooming past him.

via @faiqahroslyy/TikTok

After getting up to his feet and with tears in his eyes, he tells the camera:

"Allah is the greatest, Praise be to Allah, Thank you Allah."

via @faiqahroslyy/TikTok

The man's wife, who shared the video with Malay language paper Berita Harian, said he had not been home since Mar. 18, 2020.

The man, who uploaded the video to his own TikTok account, added:

"At this time, only Allah knows how happy I am to be able to go back to my homeland.

Praises be to Allah, praises be to Allah!"

Malaysians welcome him home

The man's display of emotion and gratitude moved many who saw the video.

Many Malaysians also left comments welcoming him back home.

One said that watching the video left her in tears.

Another said even Singaporeans were moved and could relate to how the man was feeling.

Another sent their well wishes from Singapore and thanked Malaysian workers.

Another said they were happy for the man, and looked forward to when they would be able to return home as well.

Top photos via @faiqahroslyy/TikTok

