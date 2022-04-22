S'pore & M'sia cross-border public bus & taxi services to resume on May 1

Cross-border bus and taxi services between Singapore and Malaysia will be allowed to resume from May 1, 2022, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Apr. 22.

The cross-border services that will be reinstated include services 160, 170 and 170X operated by SBS Transit Ltd, service 950 operated by SMRT Buses Ltd, and services TS1, TS3, TS6 and TS8 operated by Transtar Travel Pte Ltd.

This announcement follows the reopening of the land border between Singapore and Malaysia for fully vaccinated travellers in March.

Commuters can check timings on MyTransport.SG app

LTA said the operating hours of services 160, 170, 170X and 950 will be the same as it was pre-Covid, and will operate between 5:20am to 12:30am.

It added that the frequency of these bus services will be similar.

Services 160, 170 and 950 will operate at intervals of up to 20 minutes during peak hours and intervals of up to 25 minutes during off-peak hours.

Service 170X will operate at intervals of up to nine minutes during peak hours and up to 17 minutes during off-peak hours, LTA said.

LTA added that commuters can check the MyTransport.SG app or operators’ websites for bus operating hours and arrival timings.

"Since the start of April 2022, bus operators have been recruiting, redeploying and training their drivers and conducting route familiarisation after a two-year hiatus. These services have not been operating since March 2020," LTA said.

It also added that with the resumption of these public bus services, the existing Vaccinated Travel Bus Services operated by Transtar Travel Pte Ltd and Handal Indah Sdn Bhd will cease on May 1, 2022.

Board at Queen Street taxi terminal to travel to Johor

LTA is also working with its Malaysian counterpart Agensi Pengangkutan Awam Darat (APAD) to resume cross-border taxi services.

Commuters who wish to use a taxi to travel to Johor can do so by boarding a taxi at the Queen Street taxi terminal.

Alternatively, commuters can book a taxi through taxi companies with licensed cross-border taxi drivers.

