ION Orchard takeaway kiosk does mala chicken & truffle mushroom dumplings from S$5.90

If you're in town and in need of a quick dumpling fix, you can consider getting it from Lucky Dumplings.

Dumplings in town

Located on the B4 level of ION Orchard, Lucky Dumplings is a takeaway concept that specialises in freshly-made dumplings.

The main ingredient in the dumplings is minced chicken (procured from halal sources) and the dumplings come in a variety of different flavours.

Original Lucky

S$5.90 for six pieces, S$6.90 for eight pieces.

Mala Chicken

S$5.90 for six pieces, S$6.90 for eight pieces.

Kimchi & Cheese

S$6.90 for six pieces, S$8.90 for eight pieces.

Chilli Prawn

S$7.90 for six pieces, S$9.90 for eight pieces.

Truffle Mushroom

S$7.90 for six pieces, S$9.90 for eight pieces.

This vegetarian-friendly option is made with Impossible Meat.

Apart from dumplings, the eatery also offers noodles in flavours like Szechuan Chicken (S$7.90) and Truffle Mushroom (S$7.90).

A bento meal that consists of a choice of noodles, hanjuku egg, pickled mung bean and three dumplings cost S$12.90.

Applying for halal certification

If the eatery looks familiar, the concept is opened by the founder of Dumpling Darlings.

Mothership understands that Lucky Dumplings is in the midst of applying for halal certification.

Lucky Dumplings

2 Orchard Turn B4-63 ION Orchard, Singapore 238801

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top image from Lucky Dumplings.