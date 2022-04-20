Back

Long queues at Tiong Bahru Galicier Pastry after news of its closure by July 2022

Getting it before it's gone.

Fasiha Nazren | April 20, 2022, 11:05 AM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Old-school bakery Tiong Bahru Galicier Pastry is closing for good, sometime in June or July 2022.

Photo by Joshua Lee.

The bakery is known for its traditional nonya kuehs and bakes, including ondeh ondeh and kueh dadar.

Following news of its impending closure, more people have flocked down in hopes of getting one last taste of the sweet treats.

Very long queues

When Mothership visited the bakery today (Apr. 19) afternoon, the queue extended all the way to the nearby bus stop, which is about 70 metres away from the shop.

Photo by Joshua Lee.

Photo by Joshua Lee.

More people joined the queue even as it was moving slowly.

Due to popular demand, the shop has also limited each customer to purchase only two boxes of kueh dadar, putu ayu and ondeh ondeh.

Photo from Madeline Tan on Facebook.
As manpower is limited, the bakery can only produce limited quantity of kuehs daily.

While the shop currently operates from 10am to 8pm, the shop closes as early as 2pm on some days due to its popularity.

Since the 70s

Tiong Bahru Galicier Pastry, originally known as Dong Le Yuan, first opened at Orchard Road in the 1970s.

Since then, the bakery has changed its name and location to Glacier at Serangoon Central before settling at Tiong Bahru around 2002.

One of the factors for the bakery's impending closure is that the third-generation owner in his 70s hopes to retire and enjoy his golden years.

The shophouse unit will also be put up for sale shortly.

Top image from Joshua Lee.

