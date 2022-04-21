'Authentic M'sian' lok lok place in Outram offering S$19.90+ all-you-can-eat promo

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Feeling like having lots of lok lok, and lots of it? Consider going all out for a buffet version.

A.K Zai Loklok, which is located in Outram, is currently running a S$19.90+ promo for their lok lok buffet.

They have 46 types of skewers on the menu, including usual suspects enoki bacon, seaweed chicken, fresh prawn and Taiwan sausage.

They also have the more uncommon options of smoked duck, bak kwa and curry fishball.

The "authentic Malaysian" lok lok place also has the option to add on a S$10 soup base to dunk your sticks in -- but you'll have to make the choice between tom yum, curry, mala, laksa and pork broth.

You can also top up S$3 to get a free flow of lime juice, water chestnut and barley drinks.

A.K Zai is running another promo for all you alcohol lovers out there, with one-for-one cocktails on Thursdays.

Among the options are Bourbon Coke (S$9.90), Margarita (S$11.90), Flaming Lamborghini (S$22.90) to the A.K 47 (S$49.90) that comes with a warning that you "might K.O (with) just one shot".

A.K Zai Loklok

Address: 259 Outram Road, Singapore 169056 (Coller Boutique Hostel)

Opening Hours: 5pm to 1am, daily

Top photos by A.K Zai Loklok.