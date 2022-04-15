Popular Le Matin Patisserie opens 2 cafes at Robinson Rd & Paragon

Matin means "morning" in French, but did you know that it is also the name of the chef behind Le Matin Patisserie?

Known for its pastry boxes, Le Matin specialises in both sweet and savoury European pastries and was previously located at 10 Raeburn Park.

And from Apr. 15, the brand will be operating out of not one but two new outlets at 77 Robinson Road and Paragon.

77 Robinson Road

The air-conditioned main outlet at 77 Robinson Road offers Le Matin's classic range of pastries with cold items like tarts, eclairs, soft serve, and speciality coffee.

The cafe features minimalist interiors with a white marble countertop dominating its casual dining space.

You can also check out the new set of Breakfast Cakes.

These are individually-sized petit gateaux ("little cakes" in French) that resemble popular breakfast dishes.

Click here for the full menu available at this outlet.

Before 4pm on April 15, Le Matin updated on Instagram that items at the Robinson Road outlet have sold out on its first official day.

A Google review pointed out there was a long waiting time on Apr. 15, which could stem from the brand's immense popularity and the opening of the store on a public holiday.

Be prepared to wait if you're visiting them during this period.

However, your perseverance might be rewarded if you manage to get your hands on their Hot Cross Choux Buns that are only available this Easter weekend.

Porcelain at Paragon

The Paragon outlet, Porcelain Café by Le Matin, is set up in collaboration with cult-premium skincare brand and spa Porcelain Origins.

It serves classic pastries, bottled brews, seasonal kombuchas, and pour-over coffee.

The interior of this outlet features a dark teal colour scheme and plush seats with more luxurious vibes.

Diners can also enjoy mini-versions of their popular items in a pre-purchased High Tea Set, which costs S$110 for two pax.

Each person will get:

Three sweet pastries (kouign amann, pain au chocolat, pistachio escargot)

Three savoury pastries (ox tongue and cheese panini, escargot escargot, lamb and red wine pie)

Two petit gateaux (chocolate eclair, kombu tart)

One choice of beverage

It's quite limited, however, as the two-hour time slot only caters to up to six people.

You can book your session here.

Click here to see the full menu.

Pastry boxes

If you prefer to have the pastries sent to you, you can make an order for their pastry boxes scheduled for delivery from Apr. 27 to May 1.

Here are some of the options:

Grand Matin Box (S$34.50 for five assorted pastries)

The pastries included in this box are croissant, almond croissant, pistachio escargot, pain au chocolat, and kouign amann.

Kouign Amann Box (S$45 for a box of six)

Le Matin Magnifique Box (S$53.50 for five assorted pastries)

The Le Matin Magnifique Box includes a kouign amann, pain au chocolat, escargot escargot, ox tongue and cheese croissant panini, and croissant.

Le Matin

Address: 77 Robinson Rd, #01-03, Singapore 068896

Opening hours:

Wednesday to Sunday, 9am to 5pm.

Closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Porcelain Café by Le Matin

Address: 290 Orchard Rd, #04-48, The Paragon, Singapore 238859

Opening hours:

Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.

Closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, This is a new job ad. If you’re good atleading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out

Top images via @lematin.sg on Instagram.