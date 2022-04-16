Lawrence Wong 'fully aware' that despite leadership vote, mandate ultimately comes from S'poreans

On Apr. 16, a press conference was held with Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and former PAP chairman Khaw Boon Wan, following the announcement that Wong had been chosen as the new leader of Singapore's 4G leadership team.

Not feeling the pressure

During the press conference, Editor-in-chief of Mediacorp Walter Fernandez asked Wong if he felt any pressure in bringing the team together as not all of the stakeholders polled had voted for him.

In response, Wong said that he didn't feel the pressure as there was an overwhelming majority who had picked him.

"As I had said, I am humbled and grateful for the support that everyone has given to me," he added.

Earning the mandate of the people

Despite this, Wong said that he is "fully aware that the mandate ultimately comes from the people", something he does not take for granted.

He added:

"In due course, we will discuss, we will work out our strategy to fight the GE, and we will work hard to fight for the privilege to serve the people of Singapore in Government. But for now, I will need time to consolidate, to discuss with the team to see what next steps we might take, how we would like to organise ourselves to tackle all the pressing challenges that I mentioned just now."

He also said that he is "fully aware" that PM Lee would like to hand over the prime minister post to him as soon as he is ready.

Wong said that he will "bear that in mind" as he embarks on his new responsibility.

Challenges ahead for the 4G team

During the press conference, Editor-In-Chief of The Straits Times Warren Fernandez also asked about the challenges and priorities the 4G leadership have to address in the coming years.

In response, Wong said that there are "many challenges" the leaders have to tackle, some more pressing than others, such as getting through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wong also highlighted the "considerable economic challenges" arising from the war in Ukraine, in particular the "threat of higher and more persistent inflation and weaker growth".

But beyond these immediate issues, Wong said that the leaders will also need to "look over the horizon" as more challenges are expected in the post-Covid future.

Budget 2022 measures are the first step in a multi-year plan

Wong cited the measures he previously announced in this year's Budget, explaining that this move is the "first step in a multi-year plan" to renew and strengthen Singapore's social compact in the post-pandemic world.

"In preparing for the Budget, [the 4G team] had already been discussing these issues, and we have some ideas on what additional steps we might want to take. We do intend to engage the public later on, and comprehensively review our policies to see what needs to be adjusted and improved. So this would be a major agenda for the 4G team. But beyond that, we will, as a team, continue to work hard to win the trust and support of every Singaporean, to create bonds and connect with them, and to develop new ideas that will resonate with Singaporeans, especially with a new generation of Singaporeans."

Wong also said that he fully recognises the growing diversity of experiences and perspectives among Singaporeans.

He added:

"I would like every Singaporean to know and feel that they will always have a stake in our society even as we chart our new way forward together, and as leader of the [4G] team, that will be the approach, the attitude, and the spirit I adopt."

