Student-run food truck at Kallang Polyclinic serves snacks & bentos from S$2

If you've been to Kallang Polyclinic, you would have probably seen an unassuming blue food truck in the vicinity.

Student-run food truck

Located right outside the polyclinic, the food truck is one of Assumption Pathway School's on-the-job training platforms.

It is run by students of the school and guided by their dedicated trainers.

According to a Facebook post by The ART, the school's training restaurant, the items are freshly prepared by the students at their in-house training central kitchens.

Likewise, the student chefs also receive guidance from the trainers.

Affordable options

The humble food truck offers beverages, bentos and combo sets.

Snacks and other food items start from S$2.

The bento menu ranges between S$3 and S$5 and rotates weekly.

Here's what a portion of Fried Macaroni (S$3) looks like, which is served with half a chicken cutlet and shredded omelette.

Generous.

Food truck at Kallang Polyclinic

Outside Kallang Polyclinic, 701 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 328263

Opening hours:

Mondays to Fridays: 8am to 4:30pm, Saturdays: 8am to 12:30pm

Sundays: Closed.

Top image and additional reporting by Janelle Pang.