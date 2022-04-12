Jumbo Seafood ION Orchard launches high tea set at S$28.80 per pax, available daily

Jumbo Seafood, despite usually being associated with Chinese family dinners, has launched an afternoon tea set.

Priced at S$28.80 per pax, the Seafood Canapé and Handmade Dim Sum Afternoon Tea Set (yes, we know it's a mouthful) is available daily at the ION Orchard outlet from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

Don't head down too late, though, as last orders are at 4:45pm.

The "10-course" set includes:

Chilli Crab Meat Sauce with Sliced Fried 'Man Tou' and Caviar

Scallop Wrapped in Yam Ring

Seafood Bacon Roll Tossed with Salad Cream

Baked Salted Egg Lava Mochi Pastry

Baked Teochew-style Turnip Puff

Fried Lotus Paste Puff

Steamed Spinach and Prawn Dumpling

Steamed ‘Char Siew’ Dumpling

Steamed Salted Egg Pine Nuts Cake

Chilled Yam Paste with Pumpkin

You will also have your pick between their "wellness teas", Rose Oolong and West Lake Dragon Well, to wash your meal down with.

To sweeten the deal, Jumbo is currently running a promo where one dines free with every three paying adults till May 31, 2022.

And of course, one gets decently plush surroundings to dine in.

This is not the first time Jumbo has pushed out an afternoon tea set:

Unfortunately for those who have no friends prefer dining alone, this afternoon tea is only available for parties of at least two.

You will, however, be able to order dim sum off their a la carte menu, which has items priced from S$5.80 to S$10.80.

