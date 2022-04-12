Back

Jumbo Seafood ION Orchard launches high tea set at S$28.80 per pax, available daily

Fancy.

Lee Wei Lin | April 12, 2022, 05:42 PM

Jumbo Seafood, despite usually being associated with Chinese family dinners, has launched an afternoon tea set.

Priced at S$28.80 per pax, the Seafood Canapé and Handmade Dim Sum Afternoon Tea Set (yes, we know it's a mouthful) is available daily at the ION Orchard outlet from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

Don't head down too late, though, as last orders are at 4:45pm.

The "10-course" set includes:

  • Chilli Crab Meat Sauce with Sliced Fried 'Man Tou' and Caviar

  • Scallop Wrapped in Yam Ring

  • Seafood Bacon Roll Tossed with Salad Cream

  • Baked Salted Egg Lava Mochi Pastry

  • Baked Teochew-style Turnip Puff

  • Fried Lotus Paste Puff

  • Steamed Spinach and Prawn Dumpling

  • Steamed ‘Char Siew’ Dumpling

  • Steamed Salted Egg Pine Nuts Cake

  • Chilled Yam Paste with Pumpkin

From left: Fried Lotus Paste Puff, Scallop Wrapped in Yam Ring, Chilli Crab Meat Sauce with Sliced Fried 'Man Tou' and Caviar. Photo by Jumbo Group of Restaurants.

Baked Salted Egg Lava Mochi Pastry. Photo by Jumbo Group of Restaurants.

Baked Teochew-style Turnip Puffs. Photo by Jumbo Group of Restaurants.

Steamed Salted Egg Pine Nuts Cake. Photo by Jumbo Group of Restaurants.

Chilled Yam Paste with Pumpkin. Photo by Jumbo Group of Restaurants.

You will also have your pick between their "wellness teas", Rose Oolong and West Lake Dragon Well, to wash your meal down with.

To sweeten the deal, Jumbo is currently running a promo where one dines free with every three paying adults till May 31, 2022.

And of course, one gets decently plush surroundings to dine in.

Photo by Jumbo Group of Restaurants.

Photo by Jumbo Group of Restaurants.

Photo by Jumbo Group of Restaurants.

This is not the first time Jumbo has pushed out an afternoon tea set:

Unfortunately for those who have no friends prefer dining alone, this afternoon tea is only available for parties of at least two.

You will, however, be able to order dim sum off their a la carte menu, which has items priced from S$5.80 to S$10.80.

Top image by Jumbo Group of Restaurants.

