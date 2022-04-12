Jeff Wang’s bar in Taiwan hit with faeces meant for customer after she stepped out

Earlier this month, someone had thrown faeces at Taiwanese actor Jeff Wang's bar.

The vandal attack had nothing to do with Wang or PS Sake Bar.

Instead, it stemmed from a personal feud involving a female customer.

Police report was made

Apple Daily received a reader tip-off that Wang's bar was splashed with faeces during the wee hours of Mar. 19.

Contrary to initial assumptions that it was an attack against Wang's F&B establishment, the target was actually a female customer at the bar whom the assailant had a financial dispute with.

After following the woman into the bar, the assailant waited for her to finish her meal and exit the bar before ambushing her with the excrement.

The staff did not intervene and discreetly cleaned up the mess after the incident.

Nonetheless, a police report was made, Apple Daily reported.

Matter has been resolved

Speaking via his agent, Wang expressed his thanks to the reader for their concern and explained that the matter happened last month and has been resolved.

It was purely the customer's personal matter and Wang and his team are unable to comment much about it, he added.

He ended his statement by informing his customers that they have tightened measures to ensure everyone's safety and encouraged them to continue supporting the bar.

On Apr. 11, Wang also took to Instagram to further reassure fans and supporters of his well-being after the incident.

Referencing "Life is Beautiful", which is the name of the television series he's starring in, he thanked everyone for their well wishes and concern.

"Jeff's gratitude

Thank you to the media for their concern🙏🏼

I was a little startled today😅😂🤣

Hope everyone's "Life is Beautiful" ❤️"

Top images by @zaiwang107 on Instagram.