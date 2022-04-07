Limited edition Japanese sweet potato Potong now available in S'pore

King's Potong has launched a limited edition Japanese sweet potato flavoured ice cream available in Singapore.

Popular among both young and old, these old-school rectangular popsicles typically come in flavours such as red bean, yam, and corn.

Hence, it's no surprise that the star ingredient — Japanese sweet potato — does not stray too far from home and is a popular flavour in Asian dishes and desserts.

One multipack box contains six individually packed ice creams.

Molten centre

Perhaps it's my paranoia of shrinkflation, but the potong ice cream seemed smaller than how I remembered it to be.

However, the packaging confirms that it is a 60ml popsicle, just like the red bean and durian potong (but not the 70ml coconut potong).

For research purposes, we have measured it and found that it is around 10.8 cm long and around 2cm thick.

It's easy to overlook the part about the sweetened creamer encased in the centre of the popsicle... or perhaps expected it to be frozen rather than molten since the traditional potong is homogenous in texture and flavour.

Hence, many of us were caught off-guard by it, resulting in a (potong-tially) messy affair.

Most of the sweetness comes from the sweetened creamer that tastes like condensed milk.

Nonetheless, it does not overpower the sweet potato flavour that is still quite strong.

The texture difference between the molten centre and frozen outer layer sets it apart from your normal homogenous potong.

The ice cream was delivered to us in a cold bag and we spent some time taking pictures. Would the molten centre be less liquid if we had let it sit in a freezer before consuming it?

Even amongst my sweet potato-loving colleagues, this ice cream was quite polarising.

One found the ice cream too sweet and the sweet potato taste too overwhelming. She also did not appreciate "the burst of sweetened cream" with each bite.

The other, who admitted to having a sweet tooth, enjoyed it. But even she thought that it was a little too sweet; still, she said she would gladly have another one.

A few of them also struggled to get used to the molten centre that they agreed is too sweet and is not usually not present in traditional potong ice cream.

They added they might prefer it without the molten centre.

Their wish came true... Sort of.

Fortunately or unfortunately, the molten centre does not cover the entire length of the ice cream.

Around 3.5cm of the ice cream is left untouched by the sweetened creamer.

You may enjoy this limited edition potong flavour if you have a sweet tooth and appreciate different textures in your food.

If not, it's still a fun novelty dessert to try.

King’s Potong Signature Japanese Sweet Potato is now available at leading supermarkets and hypermarkets while stocks last.

A single-serve retails for S$1.40, while a multipack of six costs S$7.60.

Top images by Karen Lui.