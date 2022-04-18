Back

Indonesian govt appoints 27-year-old pop star as G20 spokesperson

She was appointed on March 31 by Indonesia's communication minister.

Matthias Ang | April 18, 2022, 09:42 PM

Indonesia has attracted criticism for nominating a 27-year-old singer and actress, Ayunda Faza Maudya, also known as Maudy Ayunda, as its spokeperson for the G-20 Presidency, Bloomberg reported.

"Symbolic" moves to engage Indonesia's youth

Some analysts have criticised her appointment as being part of symbolic moves by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in engaging its youth population, who are facing an unemployment rate of 14 per cent for those aged 16 to 30.

A political researcher at Indonesia's Institute of Sciences, Wasisto Raharjo Jati, was quoted as saying:

"These symbolic appointments are part of efforts to temper criticism from the youth on critical issues, like jobs and public services.

The government's outreach leans towards the privileged urban youth - the kind of millennials who fit the idea they want to promote - while leaving out the majority who are middle- to lower-income and live in rural areas."

Meanwhile, the deputy dean of Airlangga University's Social and Political Science Faculty, Irfan Wahyudi said that Ayunda's appointment made sense in light of her overseas education and a push by the government to create role models for Indonesia's youth.

However, Irfan said the use of young role models will also be seen as a "gimmick" in the context of the G20, which requires a representative who can speak about global issues on the organisation's behalf.

Appointed on Mar. 31 by Indonesia's communication minister

Ayunda's appointment was first announced on Mar. 31, by Indonesia's Communication and Informatics Minister, Johnny G. Plate, according to Indonesian media Antara.

During a broadcast of her introduction, she said, "I really want to be involved in this historical moment, as it only happens once every 20 years."

She also described the moment as Indonesia's chance to lead responses to global challenges.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maudy Ayunda (@maudyayunda)

No political or economic experience, but an "impressive" academic record

Bloomberg further reported that Ayunda also lacks any political or economic experience.

During Ayunda's first media briefing, questions about the attendance of Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, at the summit were seemingly ignored.

Instead, journalists were told by organisers to ask questions about Ayunda's personality.

A member of Indonesia's House of Representatives, Bobby Adhityo Rizaldi, has since defended Ayunda's appointment, Detik reported.

In calling for "all parties" to give her a chance and to support young people at international forums, he cited her "impressive" academic record and said that there is no need for "polemics" between urban and rural youth, or other differences such as gender.

