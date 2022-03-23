Back

Putin planning to attend G20 summit in Bali

Russia has called on Indonesia not to be swayed by 'Western pressure'.

Matthias Ang | March 23, 2022, 07:07 PM

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is planning to attend the upcoming Group of 20 major economies (G20) summit which will be held in Bali, Indonesia, in October this year, Reuters reported.

Russian ambassador to Indonesia criticises discussion about whether Russia should be expelled from G20

The announcement was made by Russia's ambassador in Indonesia, Lyudmila Vorobieva, who noted that there were calls for Russia to be barred from the group.

On Mar. 22, White House National security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the U.S. would consult with allies about whether Russia should remain a member of the G20 following the invasion of Ukraine, Axios reported.

In response, Vorobieva said on Mar. 23, "Not only G20, many organisations are trying to expel Russia ... the reaction of the West is absolutely disproportional."

She added, "inserting sensitive political issues into the agenda will be counterproductive," The Sydney Morning Herald further reported.

Vorobieva also called on Indonesia to not be swayed by Western countries, Reuters further reported.

"We really hope that the Indonesian government will not give in to the horrible pressure that's being applied not only to Indonesia but so many other countries in the world by the West," she said.

What has Indonesia's reaction been?

Indonesia has refrained from directly criticising Russia for invading Ukraine, and has called for dialogue instead of sanctions.

However, the country also supported United Nations General Assembly resolution that condemned the invasion, instead of voting against it or abstaining.

The foreign ministry has currently declined to respond to calls for Russia's exclusion from the group.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's former Foreign Minister, Marty Natalegawa, has urged his country's government to take a more assertive stance over the invasion.

He was quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald as saying:

"We must use our independence to say for instance that we cannot accept the use of violence, that the Russian action is unacceptable.

We have to start now. The entire year is a test of Indonesia’s leadership."

Top screenshot from Presiden Joko Widodo YouTube

