Ikhsan Fandi scores 4 goals in 11 minutes for Thai club BG Pathum

Singaporean striker Ikhsan Fandi can't seem to stop scoring goals.

In his most recent match against Prachuap in Thai League 1, Ikhsan, who plays for Thai club BG Pathum United alongside his brother Irfan, scored four goals in 11 minutes, all within the first half.

Here's a closer look at each goal.

1st goal

Prachuap was leading the first quarter of the game with a goal up.

Minutes later, Ikhsan got his team back in the game after connecting with a low cross from left-back Apisit Sorada and a flick and striking a shot through the legs of Prachuap's keeper.

2nd goal

In the 26th minute, Ikhsan scored a classic header from a long cross by right-back Santiphap Channgom.

3rd goal

About three minutes later, Ikhsan got his hat-trick.

He found himself in the right position to retrieve a rebound, and calmly placed the ball in the bottom right corner of the goal.

4th goal

Ikhsan's fourth goal came in the 31st minute.

He was left unmarked in the penalty box, and was seen raising his hand to ask for the ball.

Apisit sharply spotted Ikhsan and crossed the ball to him, allowing him to score a free header.

BG Pathum won the match with an impressive 7-2 scoreline.

You can watch the highlights from the game here:

The club is now in the second position in the Thai League 1 table.

They will face Nakhon Ratchasima next on Apr. 10.

Related story

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top images via BG Pathum's Instagram & Facebook pages.