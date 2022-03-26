S'pore beats M'sia 2-1 in FAS Tri-Nations Series, Ikhsan Fandi scores both goals

Singapore has defeated Malaysia in the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Tri-Nations Series 2022 at the National Stadium on Saturday (Mar. 26) evening.

Singapore 2-1 Malaysia

Singaporean striker Ikhsan Fandi broke the deadlock in the 29th minute of the game after tapping the ball into the back of the net, following a cross from Song Ui-Young.

Just a minute after the second half started, Malaysia was given a penalty, but their attacker Safawi Rasid hit the bar.

Singapore's lead didn't last long as Malaysia scored a goal to even the scoreline in the 55th minute.

First time all three Fandi brothers playing together

In the 70th minute, Taufik Suparno was subbed out and replaced by Ilhan Fandi.

This was a historic moment for the Lions as it is the first time the three Fandi brothers—Ikhsan, Ilhan and Irfan—are on the pitch together in their national jerseys.

About five minutes after Ilhan entered the pitch, Ikhsan dribbled past three Malaysian defenders and fired a shot at the back of the net, giving Singapore the winning goal.

The match ended with a 2-1 victory to Singapore.

Here's the highlights from the game:

The Lions will face the Philippines in their next match at the National Stadium on Tuesday (Mar. 29).

Top images via Ikhsan Fandi/IG & FAS/IG.