S'pore beats M'sia 2-1 in FAS Tri-Nations Series, Ikhsan Fandi scores both goals

Brace for Ikhsan.

Syahindah Ishak | March 26, 2022, 11:18 PM

Singapore has defeated Malaysia in the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Tri-Nations Series 2022 at the National Stadium on Saturday (Mar. 26) evening.

Singapore 2-1 Malaysia

Singaporean striker Ikhsan Fandi broke the deadlock in the 29th minute of the game after tapping the ball into the back of the net, following a cross from Song Ui-Young.

Gif adapted from Mediacorp/YouTube.

Just a minute after the second half started, Malaysia was given a penalty, but their attacker Safawi Rasid hit the bar.

Gif adapted from Mediacorp/YouTube.

Singapore's lead didn't last long as Malaysia scored a goal to even the scoreline in the 55th minute.

Gif adapted from Mediacorp/YouTube.

First time all three Fandi brothers playing together

In the 70th minute, Taufik Suparno was subbed out and replaced by Ilhan Fandi.

This was a historic moment for the Lions as it is the first time the three Fandi brothers—Ikhsan, Ilhan and Irfan—are on the pitch together in their national jerseys.

Gif adapted from Mediacorp/YouTube.

About five minutes after Ilhan entered the pitch, Ikhsan dribbled past three Malaysian defenders and fired a shot at the back of the net, giving Singapore the winning goal.

Gif adapted from Mediacorp/YouTube.

The match ended with a 2-1 victory to Singapore.

Image via FAS/IG.

Here's the highlights from the game:

The Lions will face the Philippines in their next match at the National Stadium on Tuesday (Mar. 29).

Image via FAS/IG.

Image via Ikhsan Fandi/IG & FAS/IG.

