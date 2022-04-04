Back

ICA: Passport applications will take at least 1 month due to overwhelming demand

Online applications cost S$70.

Matthias Ang | April 04, 2022, 12:00 PM

It will take at least one month to process new passport applications due to overwhelming demand, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said on its website on April 4.

The latest update follows ICA's statement on March 28 that it had received an influx of passport applications for March, prior to the easing of border restrictions.

About 6,000 passport renewals are being received each day, three times that of the daily applications pre-Covid.

The Straits Times also reported that the number of passport applications is "unprecedented" with around 1 million passports having expired or are expiring.

Not a mandatory identity document

ICA said that there is no penalty for not renewing expired passports as it is not a mandatory identity document.

Therefore, Singaporeans who have no plans to travel overseas for the next six months do not need to renew their passports.

On the other hand, Singaporeans who have travel plans in the next few months and need to renew their passports are advised to submit their applications early.

Applications can be done online via ICA's website and cost S$70.

Once the application has been approved, the applicant will be notified via SMS, email or post.

An appointment has to be made to collect the passport within one month of approval.

The new passport can be collected at any 27 designated post offices or at the ICA Building.

