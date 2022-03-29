Back

Everyone rushing to renew S'pore passport, ICA says longer processing time needed

ICA said Singaporeans who have no plans to travel overseas for next six months need not renew passports.

Alfie Kwa | March 29, 2022, 12:52 PM

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced that there will be a longer processing time for renewing passports as it faces an unprecedented number of applications.

ICA said on Mar. 28 that it received an influx of passport applications this month as border restrictions are set to ease.

About 6,000 passport renewals were received a day, which is three times that of the daily applications pre-Covid.

Not mandatory identity document

ICA said there is also no penalty for not renewing expired passports as the Singapore passport is not a mandatory identity document, according to ST.

Singaporeans who have no plans to travel overseas for the next six months need not renew their passports.

On the other hand, Singaporeans who have travel plans in the next few months and need to renew their passports are advised to submit their applications early.

Applications can be done online via ICA's website.

Once the application has been approved, the applicant will be notified via SMS, email or post.

An appointment has to be made to collect the passport within one month of approval.

The new passport can be collected at any 27 designated post offices or at the ICA Building.

Border changes

Starting on Apr. 1, fully vaccinated travellers from Singapore and Malaysia will be able to travel across the land borders between both countries via all modes of transport quarantine-free and without the need for Covid-19 tests.

Also, all fully vaccinated travellers from any country or region can enter Singapore without being subjected to quarantine, provided they have not been to countries or regions on the restricted list for the past seven days.

There are no countries on the restricted list at the moment.

