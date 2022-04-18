Back

Golden Mile Complex fight reportedly due to someone touching someone

The case is being investigated as a case of affray.

Fiona Tan | April 18, 2022, 12:46 AM

The messy fight at Golden Mile Complex on Apr. 14, which saw two groups of men clash and throw fists, may have started after a man was unhappy that a random man from the other group came into contact with someone in his group.

Man unhappy with another man

According to Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the fight took place at around 2:40am on Apr. 14.

While it is hard to make out who and how many men were involved from the videos of the incident circulating on social media, the flurry of action primarily consisted of two groups of men.

The two groups did not know each other beforehand and were about to leave when they got into an argument outside one of Golden Mile's toilets.

This was when a fight broke loose.

SMDN reported that a man was unhappy that another person from the other group had touched his female companion.

This spurred him to go after two men from the rival group.

Four arrested

Police and paramedics were alerted and responded to the incident.

According to the police, four men were arrested, and the case is being investigated as affray.

Of the four arrested, a 22-year-old man was conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state.

Another man had refused to be taken to the hospital after being assessed by a paramedic at the scene.

Background

Top image from Singapore Incidents/Facebook

