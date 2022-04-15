Back

4 men, aged 22 to 25, arrested after messy brawl at Golden Mile Complex

The incident took place in the early hours of Apr. 14.

Karen Lui | April 15, 2022, 03:13 PM

A video of a fight that broke out at Golden Mile Complex during the wee hours of April 14 has been circulating online.

According to the police, four men aged between 22 and 25 have been arrested in relation to the incident.

Since the video, although only 22 seconds long, is a confusing flurry of bodies flailing around, here are some of the main characters in this fight:

  • Man in beige shorts (attacker)

  • Man in grey hoodie (attacker)

  • Man in dark blue top and jeans (getting attacked)

  • Man in patterned shirt and black shorts (tried to attack but got attacked)

  • Man in black Nike tank top (attacker)

What video showed

The video started with two men going up against a third man wearing a dark blue top and jeans in front of Golden Mile Complex.

Video via Singapore Incidents' Instagram video.

The third man then wrestled one of his attackers, a barefooted man wearing beige Bermuda shorts, to the ground, where they continued scuffling with each other.

The second attacker, a man wearing a grey hoodie, continued raining blows on the target, who ended up in fetal position on the road.

Video via Singapore Incidents' Instagram video.

The two men then hurried nearer to the mall, where it appeared another fight was about to break out.

Video via Singapore Incidents' Instagram video.

A man in a patterned shirt and black shorts walked into the frame from the left and appeared to be flexing his arms at his chosen opponent.

Video via Singapore Incidents' Instagram video.

His target turned out to be a man in a black Nike tank top.

While taking a few steps back, Nike top man yelled in Mandarin, "Come at me," adding an expletive and balling his fist.

Video via Singapore Incidents' Instagram video.

Before the two could make contact, however, the man in the patterned shirt was brought down to the ground and restrained by the man in beige Bermuda shorts.

The man in the Nike top then approached them to deliver a kick and some punches to patterned shirt guy.

Video via Singapore Incidents' Instagram video.

Entering the brawl once more, the man in the grey hoodie reached out his arm to field any accidental collisions with the man in the Nike top, as he started kicking the man in the patterned shirt too.

By then, the man in beige shorts had gotten up from the ground and also started kicking the man in the patterned shirt, who remained on the ground.

Video via Singapore Incidents' Instagram video.

A long-haired woman in a green tee and man in a white tee approached the four men, in what looked like an attempt to diffuse the situation.

The video ended after.

Four men arrested

In response to 8 World's queries, the police said they received a report at 2:40am on April 14 and arrested four men aged between 22 to 25.

The Chinese media reported that a 22-year-old man was conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state.

Elsewhere on the internet is a video of a commotion also taking place at Golden Mile Complex, at around the same time.

Police similarly told The Straits Times (ST) that four men between the ages of 22 and 25 were arrested, and the case is being investigated as affray.

However, ST reported that a man had refused to be taken to the hospital after being assessed by a paramedic at the scene.

A post shared by Singapore Incidents (@singapore_incidents)

A post shared by Singapore Incidents (@singapore_incidents)

Top images via Singapore Incidents' Instagram video and Jarette Loi on Facebook.

