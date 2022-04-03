Back

Taste test: What we ate at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2022

Finally.

Fasiha Nazren | April 03, 2022, 12:27 AM

After a two-year hiatus, the highly-anticipated Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar is back again.

The bazaar, which is located within the vicinity of Wisma Geylang Serai, has two zones, with the second zone hosting several retail stalls and a dedicated "food paradise".

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Fewer food stalls

While earlier reports mentioned that there would be eight food stalls, Mothership noticed upon visiting the bazaar on Apr. 2 that there were nine stalls, with some stalls split between two vendors.

As usual, the bazaar has a mix of traditional and non-traditional food.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Here's a list of the stalls and offerings we saw, in no particular order:

  • Coconut shake stall

  • Fooditude: Praffles

  • Fried snacks and Kebabs

  • Ole Ole: Spanish paella

  • Dendeng/Traditional Malay snacks and Ramly burger

  • Rancho Meats: Marinated meat subs

  • T Bob's Corner: Grilled meats

  • The Alley: Drinks and desserts

  • The Original Vadai: Vadai and skewers

Unsurprisingly, popular stalls like The Original Vadai, Ramly burger, and traditional snacks were welcomed with snaking queues.

Video by Fasiha Nazren.

This, unfortunately, meant that we didn't get to try them ourselves due to time constraints (let's be honest, most of you already know what those items taste like, anyway).

But here's a quick look at some of the things we did try.

1. Ayam perchik (S$10) @ T Bob's Corner

Photo by Mandy How.

That's one huge chicken thigh.

However, we wouldn't necessarily classify this chicken thigh smothered in yellow sauce as an ayam perchik, which is typically marinated grilled chicken slathered in a red spicy and sweet sauce.

T Bob's rendition of the ayam perchik tasted more like a mixture of rendang and lemak ayam cili padi (chicken cooked in a spicy coconut broth). It's not too spicy and has notes of coconut and turmeric.

We also noticed that the flavour doesn't seep through the chicken, so you'd have to really dip the chicken into the sauce to really enjoy the flavours.

It's not bad, but it's also not the traditional ayam perchik.

2. Seafood paella (S$18.90) @ Ole Ole

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The texture of this paella is akin to overcooked porridge.

We'd describe the flavour as an overly smoky and tomatoey mushy rice dish.

The seafood paella was topped with prawns, mussels and squid. However, we didn't consume the mussels as it was unopened.

There were two prawns with the dish, but we had a little difficulty eating them with the plastic spoon provided.

One solution is to bring your own reusable cutlery, which could also come in handy for other items.

3. Black pepper beef ribeye bun (S$8) @ Rancho Meats

Photo by Mandy How.

At S$8, the serving size was sufficient.

The ribeye was evenly marinated in a slightly spicy black pepper sauce and the meat was very tender.

Out of all the stalls we tried, we'd probably recommend this the most.

4. Gula melaka praffle (S$9.90) @ Fooditude

Photo by Mandy How.

For those who don't know what a praffle is, it is a prata waffle.

This dessert praffle is topped with vanilla ice cream and gula melaka drizzle. It is, essentially, an ice cream prata.

Our advice: Consume this as fast as you can, or you'll end up with sticky fingers (like us).

Savoury praffles are available as well, including chilli crab praffles (S$15.90) and truffle cheese praffles (S$10.90).

5. Keropok lekor (S$3) @ fried snacks stall (next to the kebabs)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

This popular fish snack was crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside.

Our only gripe: It doesn't come with chilli sauce.

Honestly, can't go wrong with freshly-fried keropok lekor.

Cheap and good.

The last time we had a Ramadan bazaar:

Top image by Mandy How, Fasiha Nazren and Janelle Pang.

