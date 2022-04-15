Back

Over S$100,000 raised for the 20-year-old rider in ICU after Gambas Ave accident

Muhammad Alif Rykell Shah has so far undergone three major surgeries and, if his condition remains stable, will be undergoing another 'high-risk' operation soon.

Andrew Koay | April 15, 2022, 12:50 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Over 1,800 donors have raised S$104,883 for the 20-year-old motorcyclist who was involved in the Gambas Avenue accident on Apr. 10, 2022.

According to the Give.Asia page that Muhammad Alif Rykell Shah's fundraiser is being hosted on, the money will go to helping his family pay for his medical bills and rehabilitation.

The accident, which involved two motorcycles and a van, has already claimed the life of a 24-year-old food delivery rider.

Witnesses at the scene of the accident told Alif's mother that no one attended to the 20-year-old initially, and he was left alone until two passers-by spotted him and rushed to his aid.

Image of Alif's family Alif (top left) is the fourth of five children, and is extremely protective of his siblings, said his mother. Photo courtesy of Sarah Widjaya.

Alif was eventually conveyed to a hospital with injuries including a crushed left pelvis, internal bleeding, broken ribs, broken right wrist, multiple lacerations, and torn lips.

At the time, doctors gave him a 50/50 chance of survival and he remains in the intensive care unit (ICU).

He has so far undergone three major surgeries and, if his condition remains stable, will be undergoing another "high-risk" operation soon.

Mentally & financially heavy for the family

Alif's fundraising campaign page wrote that his medical bills has already surpassed S$60,000.

They also expect the 20-year-old to undergo six months of rehab as part of his recovery process.

"Surgery after surgery is mentally and financially heavy for the family. It's not an easy thing for the family as we are really close to each other. What [will] happen to his career?" said his mother, Sarah Widjaya.

"Will he be able to perform his career anymore as he loves helping others?"

Widjaya told Mothership that Alif had been working part-time as a nurse at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital while awaiting his National Service (NS) enlistment.

Alif at his graduation ceremony Alif (right) at his graduation ceremony. He hoped to continue studying after national service. Image from Give.Asia

He had intended to further his studies after NS, but in the meantime wished to earn some income so as not to burden his family.

If you wish to donate to the family, you can do so here.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image courtesy of Sarah Widjaya

Kinokuniya closing down JEM outlet due to rental issues, last day on May 9, 2022

Sad times.

April 15, 2022, 01:10 PM

M'sia police investigating S'porean driver's claims of KL patrol police asking for bribe

A video of the alleged incident has gone viral on social media.

April 15, 2022, 12:16 PM

Why you may still need an air purifier in S’pore even if there’s no haze

If it helps to improve your quality of life, why not?

April 15, 2022, 11:59 AM

Up to 60% off selected skincare, supplements, accessories & kitchenware at iShopChangi’s Mother’s Day Sale till May 8, 2022

To mum, with love.

April 15, 2022, 11:00 AM

These crispy shrimp cheeks are the latest addictive snacks to hit S’pore

Good on its own or with a cold drink

April 15, 2022, 09:59 AM

Non-profit to train recreational divers to monitor S'pore reefs & maintain coral nursery at St John's Island

Participants will be trained to document the reef's biodiversity.

April 15, 2022, 09:10 AM

Some 15 people including Beach Road hotpot eatery staff save woman from assailant holding chopper by throwing anything they could find at him

They threw plastic containers, BBQ plate, sign boards and chairs.

April 15, 2022, 03:39 AM

Punggol Pasar Malam postponed till further notice due to unforeseen circumstances

Sad.

April 14, 2022, 11:29 PM

Ukraine says anti-ship missiles crippled the Moskva, flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet

The ship sustained heavy damage.

April 14, 2022, 10:39 PM

Police arrest man with chopper for attempted murder of wife along Beach Road

What looked like a brutal assault caught on camera.

April 14, 2022, 10:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.