Over S$100,000 raised for the 20-year-old rider in ICU after Gambas Ave accident

Over 1,800 donors have raised S$104,883 for the 20-year-old motorcyclist who was involved in the Gambas Avenue accident on Apr. 10, 2022.

According to the Give.Asia page that Muhammad Alif Rykell Shah's fundraiser is being hosted on, the money will go to helping his family pay for his medical bills and rehabilitation.

The accident, which involved two motorcycles and a van, has already claimed the life of a 24-year-old food delivery rider.

Witnesses at the scene of the accident told Alif's mother that no one attended to the 20-year-old initially, and he was left alone until two passers-by spotted him and rushed to his aid.

Alif was eventually conveyed to a hospital with injuries including a crushed left pelvis, internal bleeding, broken ribs, broken right wrist, multiple lacerations, and torn lips.

At the time, doctors gave him a 50/50 chance of survival and he remains in the intensive care unit (ICU).

He has so far undergone three major surgeries and, if his condition remains stable, will be undergoing another "high-risk" operation soon.

Mentally & financially heavy for the family

Alif's fundraising campaign page wrote that his medical bills has already surpassed S$60,000.

They also expect the 20-year-old to undergo six months of rehab as part of his recovery process.

"Surgery after surgery is mentally and financially heavy for the family. It's not an easy thing for the family as we are really close to each other. What [will] happen to his career?" said his mother, Sarah Widjaya.

"Will he be able to perform his career anymore as he loves helping others?"

Widjaya told Mothership that Alif had been working part-time as a nurse at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital while awaiting his National Service (NS) enlistment.

He had intended to further his studies after NS, but in the meantime wished to earn some income so as not to burden his family.

If you wish to donate to the family, you can do so here.

Top image courtesy of Sarah Widjaya