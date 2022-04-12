Back

Bubble tea brand Fruce opening 6 more outlets, Bugis, Tampines & Sembawang included

Less travelling required to get your cravings satisfied.

Lee Wei Lin | April 12, 2022, 10:04 AM

Homegrown bubble tea brand Fruce will be opening six new outlets by July 2022.

The upcoming stores at Sun Plaza, Tai Seng, Yew Tee Point, Bugis, Our Tampines Hub and Hillion Mall will add to the brand's existing outlets, which are at Wisma Atria and Nex.

The first of the new outlets, located on the ground floor of Sun Plaza mall, opened on April 1.

You can satisfy your cravings at the other five outlets on these dates:

  • Tai Seng: end April

  • Yew Tee Point: by May 1

  • Our Tampines Hub: by June

  • Bugis: early July

  • Hillion Mall: end july

Negative sweetness levels

Fruce takes a hyperlocal approach on its bubble tea offerings, frequently using tropical elements like coconut, durian, pandan, and even cempedak in their drinks.

The menu includes a signature Avocado Coconut (S$4.70 for medium, S$5.70 for large), Coconut Fruce (S$5), Pink Lychee Tea (S$4.20 for medium, S$5.20 for large) and Passion Fruit Soursop (S$4.50 for medium, S$5.70 for large).

For the health-conscious, the Avocado Coconut now comes with a "negative sweetness option," whereby the drink recipe will be tweaked to reduce the amount of naturally occurring sugar extracted from the fruits.

The signature creation is made with avocados that are blended daily and infused with filtered coconut.

You can also jazz up your drinks with less common toppings like Mochi Kurano (S$0.60 for medium, S$0.80 for large), Coco Flesh (S$0.70 for medium, S$0.90 for large) and Earl Grey Jelly (S$0.70 for medium, S$0.90 for large).

Top image by Fruce.

