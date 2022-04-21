Back

Restaurant in Melbourne, Australia hiring roti prata chef to flip prata for S$5,500 a month

Accommodation and staff meals will also be provided.

Lee Wei Lin | April 21, 2022, 01:50 PM

A Malaysian restaurant in Melbourne, Australia is willing to pay good money to hire a chef to flip roti canai -- known as roti prata in Singapore.

RotiBar's listing on job portal Seek said they "serve one of the finest" Malaysian cuisine Down Under and decided to hire a roti canai chef as they are expanding.

They've also made the bold claim that they have the "best roti in Melbourne".

Do you even flip?

As part of the job ad, they said they are offering A$60,000 to A$64,999 (which works out to about S$5,075 to S$5,495 a month) for their new chef, and will also provide accommodation and staff meals.

Additional benefits include being in a "stable organisation with long term employment" and a "sponsorship available for qualified candidate".

Don't rush to apply just yet, as they're only looking for someone who satisfies these requirements:

  • MUST have experience flipping Roti Canai (Malaysian Flat bread)

  • Basic flipping is ESSENTIAL, training is provided to meet our restaurant standard.

  • Able to work under pressure

  • Responsible and able to take instruction

  • Must have Full work rights in Australia

RotiBar looks to be having trouble securing their chef, as their listing remains active despite being posted 24 days ago.

More than just bread

Despite being called RotiBar, they also serve a lot more than just, well, bread:

In case you're wondering, RotiBar seems to be owned by a Malaysian:

People who should probably consider applying for the job

