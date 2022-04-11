S'pore motorist fined S$100 for not adhering to 3/4 tank rule when going to JB

A motorist in Singapore has apparently been handed a S$100 fine for not having the fuel tank three-quarters full when exiting Singapore to go to Johor Bahru on the fourth day of the land borders reopening.

A photo showing the issuance of the fine was put up on Facebook on April 5.

The photo was apparently circulated via chat groups to warn others who do not adhere to the existing rules.

The description of the offence read: "Attempting to leave Singapore in a motor vehicle with a fuel tank for motor fuel containing less than the minimum amount of motor fuel prescribed for that fuel tank."

The letter was issued on April 4 and to a car driver, as the incident took place at the "Woodlands Inward Car Bay" while exiting Singapore.

Payment of the fine could be made immediately within 14 days, or else, the motorist will have to show up to be charged in the State Court on May 17 afternoon.

Failure to turn up without cause will result in the arrest of the driver.

It was previously reported that 55 vehicles were made to turn back within three days of the land borders reopening.

Letter appears authentic

The photo of the letter appears authentic as a previous similar letter involving a bus was put up in April 2019.

The fine in this instance was S$300.

The letter stated that the offence took place at the "Woodlands Outward Bus Bay" and warned that the penalty may be higher in the future if the same offence is committed, and the driver may be required to turn back to fill up the tank to three-quarters full before being allowed to leave Singapore with the motor vehicle.

