Back

S'pore motorist fined S$100 for not adhering to 3/4 tank rule when going to JB

S$100 can pump a lot of petrol.

Belmont Lay | April 11, 2022, 06:26 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A motorist in Singapore has apparently been handed a S$100 fine for not having the fuel tank three-quarters full when exiting Singapore to go to Johor Bahru on the fourth day of the land borders reopening.

A photo showing the issuance of the fine was put up on Facebook on April 5.

The photo was apparently circulated via chat groups to warn others who do not adhere to the existing rules.

The description of the offence read: "Attempting to leave Singapore in a motor vehicle with a fuel tank for motor fuel containing less than the minimum amount of motor fuel prescribed for that fuel tank."

The letter was issued on April 4 and to a car driver, as the incident took place at the "Woodlands Inward Car Bay" while exiting Singapore.

Payment of the fine could be made immediately within 14 days, or else, the motorist will have to show up to be charged in the State Court on May 17 afternoon.

Failure to turn up without cause will result in the arrest of the driver.

It was previously reported that 55 vehicles were made to turn back within three days of the land borders reopening.

Letter appears authentic

The photo of the letter appears authentic as a previous similar letter involving a bus was put up in April 2019.

The fine in this instance was S$300.

The letter stated that the offence took place at the "Woodlands Outward Bus Bay" and warned that the penalty may be higher in the future if the same offence is committed, and the driver may be required to turn back to fill up the tank to three-quarters full before being allowed to leave Singapore with the motor vehicle.

Top photos via Singapore Customs & Kelly Ong

Follow and listen to our podcast here

S'pore woman who beat cancer 10 years ago now has terminal blood cancer, urgently seeking bone marrow donors

She is currently battling an aggressive terminal blood cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

April 11, 2022, 05:44 PM

Pet dog Oreo found in Changi Airport 9 days after escaping from crate there, reunites with owner

Oreo was believed to have remained within the airport premises since her escape.

April 11, 2022, 05:23 PM

Dad-to-be, 24, dies in accident involving 2 motorcycles & van along Gambas Ave

His wife is three months pregnant.

April 11, 2022, 05:02 PM

Dog owners in M'sia pulled leashed dog beside car because it had fleas

Police involved.

April 11, 2022, 04:44 PM

Thieves in India steal 45-year-old 500-tonne iron bridge to sell as scrap metal

"Suddenly it disappeared," said a resident from the village of Amiyawar in the Rohtas district of Bihar.

April 11, 2022, 04:43 PM

Man filmed openly vaping on MRT

The incident happened on the East-West line.

April 11, 2022, 04:24 PM

'Wake up, stop dreaming, live with the reality': Asian parents on daughter's choice to major in arts

The woman uploaded the emotional conversation she had with her parents on TikTok.

April 11, 2022, 03:34 PM

Elderly man accused of scratching car with key after failing to take East Coast Park car park lot

He took out a cap and wore it sideways.

April 11, 2022, 03:29 PM

'I Not Stupid' actor Joshua Ang almost loses life in motorcycle accident due to 'reckless' driver

He will have to undergo surgery and physiotherapy.

April 11, 2022, 02:58 PM

BMW hits Audi in Loyang, Audi driver exits, door gets hit by van within seconds

When it rains it pours.

April 11, 2022, 02:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.