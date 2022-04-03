US-based eBay store selling life-sized Lee Kuan Yew wax figures for S$21,571

An eBay retailer is offering life-sized Lee Kuan Yew wax figures for US$15,900 (~S$21,571.53) each.

However, there appear to only be 10 of them available and shipping to Singapore might not be possible, according to the webpage.

Ships from Minnesota

On Apr. 2, Bryan Cheong, a Singaporean based in San Francisco, shared a tweet about his discovery of this listing on eBay.

The wax figurine of the founding Prime Minister of Singapore wears a suit and sits on a chair with his hands together.

Here are some images of the wax figurine:

According to the listing, the wax figurine is shipped from Delano, Minnesota, U.S., and appears to only be available for shipping within the U.S.

Unfortunately, there are no product reviews available for reference.

You can access the listing here, which has been live as early as May 2019.

Other wax figures

The store under the handle zingaworldwidellc claims to specialise in "funny and naughty" shirts.

However, they also offer a curious array of products including crypto miners, vending machines, LED billboards, wind, turbines, medical laser machines, and of course, life-sized wax statues.

Beside Lee Kuan Yew, the wax figures of other famous people are available for sale.

Some of them are available in different poses and outfits too.

For some, you might be able to see some degree of resemblance if you squint your eyes from afar.

1. Former U.S. President Donald Trump

2. Chinese actor Jackie Chan

3. American actor Will Smith

Others appeared to have completely missed the mark.

4. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg

5. English actor Robert Pattinson

If you must know, these figurines are priced the same at US$15,900 (~S$21,571.53) each.

Top images via zingaworldwidellc's eBay page.