Will Smith publicly apologises to Chris Rock for Oscar slap

Public apology.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 29, 2022, 10:10 AM

Will Smith has publicly apologised to Chris Rock a day after the slap at the Oscars.

Smith also won the best actor award.

In his acceptance speech, Smith, while crying, apologised to the academy and the other nominees in his category.

However, he seemingly did not apologise to Chris Rock publicly.

In a Facebook post on Mar. 29, he publicly apologised to Rock.

In the post, he said that the joke about his wife's condition was "too much" for him to bear, and he reacted emotionally.

"I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

The fallout from the slap included a condemnation by the Academy and a formal inquiry.

